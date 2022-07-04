PwC Nigeria admits five new partners

Kayode Tokede

PwC Nigeria yesterday has announced the admission of five new partners effective July 1, 2022.

They are: Abisola Atitebi, Habeeb Jaiyeola, and Femi Madariola from the firm’s Assurance practice, and Gbenga Adepetu and Tiwalade Otufale from Advisory and Tax, respectively.

The international auditing firm in a statement said a record of 36 new partners joined the partnership in PwC Africa, of which 51per cent are female.

According to the company, the five new partners admitted in Nigeria have distinguished themselves, utilising their expertise and decades of providing services of the highest standards to support our clients and help them build trust, in line with The New Equation, our global strategy.

The Country Senior Partner, PwC Nigeria, Uyi Akpata in a statement said :“I’m excited to welcome our new partners. Reaching this career milestone shows the monumental impact they have had on our business- helping our clients solve important problems, leading and inspiring our people.

“Our new partners understand that quality underpins everything we do at PwC. In addition to the work we do for our clients and stakeholders, making a difference in communities is something our new partners understand well. They carry out PwC’s societal purpose by driving innovative projects that are geared at developing sustained outcomes for our clients and communities in need.”