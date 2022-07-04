One Woman Partners IWS to Commemorate International Widows Day

Nume Ekeghe

One Woman, a proposition for women by Sterling Bank Plc, has partnered with the International Women’s Society (IWS) to commemorate International Widows Day (IWD) in Nigeria.

International Widows Day was created by the United Nations (UN) to draw attention to widows’ voices and experiences and galvanize the exceptional support they need. The theme of this year’s IWD is, “There is a day for that.”

Head of the One Woman team at Sterling Bank, Ms. Ifunanya Ugboko, addressed the widows and other stakeholders at an event to commemorate the day in Lagos.

She explained that the One Woman Proposition is gender-based banking, through which the bank identifies and offers bespoke solutions to problems that affect Nigerian women.