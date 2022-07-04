Okorie Reveals How U.S. Universities Saved AFN N26m at National Trials

*Secures Nike kits for Nigerian athletes to Oregon 2022, Birmingham 2022

Board Member and Performance Director of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), Victor Okorie, has revealed how American universities saved Nigeria from spending over $40,000 (about N26million) on flight tickets for athletes to attend the recently concluded National Trials in Benin city.

The Trials were used to select athletes to represent the country at the Oregon 2022 World Athletics Championship and the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.

Okorie who also heads AFN’s Liaison Department stated that the present board headed by Tonobok Okowa is bent on doing things differently with the sole aim of portraying Nigeria’s image in good light.

Okorie stated at the weekend that as performance director and liaison officer of AFN, he had been able to build a good rapport with most Nigerian athletes and their coaches in the United States and Canada.

“While talking with these coaches, I was told that in the past, no one has ever called to know how these athletes are doing. They also complained that in the past, no one has ever given them notice on when the athletes are needed to represent Nigeria. They really appreciate me calling them on a weekly basis to ask about the well-being of these athletes.

“In return, I tell them that this is what our federation president wants. He wants things done differently from the previous board and that is why he appointed me to carry out that vision.

Okorie continues; “The rapport that I have build with these coaches, athletics directors and university presidents enabled me to tell them to book tickets for our athletes when they are needed to compete for Nigeria. One example was the World Indoor Championships when Texas Tech University bought a ticket for Ruth Usoro to attend the Championships in Belgrade, Serbia in March this year.

“All our athletes, except one or two, had their tickets purchased by their universities for the National Trials in Benin city last week. I can tell you that I have saved over $40,000 in flight ticket money for the AFN/Sports Ministry. It is through this rapport that I started over the years that helped me to achieve this,”revealed Okorie who won silver medal in 400m hurdles for Nigeria at COJA 2003 All African Games in Abuja.

He listed athletes whose tickets were paid by their universities to include Ashe Favour, Rosemary Chukwuma, Grace Nwokocha, Godson Brume, Amarachi Obi, Knowledge Omovoh, Ruth Usoro, Udodi Onwuzurike, Emmanuel Imeh, Ezekiel Nathaniel, Prosper Chinecherem, Ima Obong and Ezinne Abba.

“Their tickets were purchased on average of $2,700 per athlete. I did this so that the AFN can channel the money that would have been spent on ticket to on some other important things.”

Some of the schools that bought tickets for the athletes include University of Tennessee, Middle Tennessee State University, Texas Tech, University of California, Stanford University and University of Alabama.

Okorie also revealed that has secured Nike kits for Team Nigeria ahead the World Championship, which holds in Oregon, U.S. from July 15to 25 as well as the World U20 Championship in Cali, Colombia from August 2to 6.