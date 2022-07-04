  • Monday, 4th July, 2022

NDLEA Intercepts N4.5bn Heroin in Baby Food at Lagos Airport

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have intercepted 22 blocks of heroin weighing 23.55 kilogrammes concealed in packs of baby food at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

A statement yesterday NDLEA’s spokesman, Femi Babafemi said the consignment with a street value of over N4.5 billion came from Johannesburg, South Africa on board South African Airways flight last Wednesday as part of a consolidated cargo that arrived the SAHCO import shed of the Lagos airport.

Meanwhile, the Chairman/Chief Executive of the NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd) has expressed satisfaction with the exemplary performance of the officers and men of the MMIA command in the past week while also commending those of Rivers, Kaduna and Borno for being vigilant.

