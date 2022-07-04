  • Monday, 4th July, 2022

2023: South-West Council of Political Technocrats Unveils Agenda

Latest | 2 mins ago

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

A civil society group, the South West Council of Political Technocrats (SWCPT), has declared that is ready to team up with any idea, persons, groups or agencies that would stop violence, disunity and intentional misinformation of persons in the country. 

According to them, it is high time political technocrats in the South-west rose in unity and propagate a formidable discourse that would foster national unity, good governance, peaceful cohabitation and political analysis.

In a statement signed by the Executive Director of Government and Public Affairs, Mr. Oloke Kehinde Alexander, the group hinted that they are out to arouse slumbering political technocrats to be part of strong political, economic and social grouping that will grow Nigeria beyond any limit. 

The release reads in part: “In SWCPT, we are here to identify temporary grievances and launch mobilization of energy for improvement on all fronts for Nigeria.

“We wish to be team workers with government agencies and groups in everything that will better the lots of the entire citizenry of this country. 

“Issues bothering on candidature from ruling and popular opposition political parties in the country against historical, economic and political developments of our dear nation as a means of peeping into what our tomorrow shall be as a nation shall be examined at the appropriate time.”

