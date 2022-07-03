Tech4Dev Co-founder Shortlisted for Global Awards

Executive Director and Co-founder at Technology for Social Change and Development Initiative (Tech4Dev), Oladiuwra Oladepo, has been shortlisted as a semi-finalist for the prestigious 2022 Waislitz Global Citizen Awards.

Oladepo who earlier this year, was the only Nigerian in the Top 5 of the 2022 Cisco Global Citizen Youth Leadership Award is the only Nigerian in the semi-finals of the Waislitz Global Citizen Choice Awards.

The Waislitz Global Citizen Awards recognises the excellence of individuals in their work to end extreme poverty.

“After evaluating hundreds of applications from around the world, we have narrowed it down to 10 incredible changemakers!” a statement from the Waislitz Global Citizen Awards stated.

Over the years through Tech4Dev, a non-profit social enterprise in Nigeria geared towards creating access to decent work and entrepreneurship opportunities for young Africans, Oladepo has been able to positively impact the lives of millions within underserved communities across Africa positively through technology skilling and advocacy.

According to the latest figures, Tech4Dev has directly impacted 41,079 beneficiaries through their technology advancement programs while over 10 million indirect recipients have benefited from the organization’s upskilling programs across 36 states in Nigeria and 15 African countries.

“It is an incredible achievement to be listed as part of the Top 10 for this award out of the hundreds that applied for it. It shows that the work we do at Tech4Dev does not only solve local problems but is globally relevant.

“I am aligned with the core values of the Waislitz Global Citizen Awards and definitely not resting on my laurels until I see that extreme poverty is a thing of the past not just in Nigeria or Africa but around the world.

Oladepo who holds a Master in Business Administration from the prestigious Lagos Business School and a Masters of Advanced Management from the Yale School of Management is passionate about gender parity and improved economic outcomes and financial independence for women by bridging the digital knowledge divide between men and women through the Women Techsters initiative which aims to reach 10 million girls and women across Africa by 2030.