  • Sunday, 3rd July, 2022

House of Reps Minority Caucus Mourns Ise-Idehen

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Udora Orizu in Abuja

Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives have  expressed shock and grief over the sudden death of the member representing Egor/Ikpoba-Okha Federal Constituency of Edo State, Hon. Jude Ise-Idehen.

The caucus in a statement by its leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, said Nigeria has lost a patriot; a vibrant and selfless legislator, who remained steadfast in his commitment towards the unity, stability and development of our dear nation.

The lawmakers described the late Jude Ise-Idehen who died on Friday at the age of 52 as a humble, peaceful, hardworking and focused lawmaker; who loved Nigerians and stood for the rights and interest of the people.

They commiserated with the family of Hon. Ise-Idehen, the people of Egor/Ikpoba-Okha Federal Constituency as well as the government and people of Edo State and prayed God consoles them on the painful and irreparable loss.

The statement reads: “As a member of the Edo State House of Assembly and later the House of Representatives, Hon. Jude Ise-Idehen selflessly dedicated his time, energy, expertise and resources in the service of the people. The death of Ise-Idehen, especially at this critical time when his experience and commitment are needed the most, is a not only a big blow to our Caucus and the entire House of Representatives, but also a personal loss to me. He was a dependable brother, associate and comrade and he will be sorely missed. Though we deeply mourn, we draw solace in the fact that despite his ascendancy in political leadership Hon. Ise-Idehen remained a devout Christian and we believe that he now rests in the bosom of the Lord.”

