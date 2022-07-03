Latest Headlines
2023: NLC Mobilises Support for Labour Party
FG Backs Global Efforts against Marine Plastic Pollution
Drama as Joe Igbokwe Pulls down Post on ‘Wike Visiting Tinubu in France’
House of Reps Minority Caucus Mourns Ise-Idehen
Udora Orizu in Abuja
Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives have expressed shock and grief over the sudden death of the member representing Egor/Ikpoba-Okha Federal Constituency of Edo State, Hon. Jude Ise-Idehen.
The caucus in a statement by its leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, said Nigeria has lost a patriot; a vibrant and selfless legislator, who remained steadfast in his commitment towards the unity, stability and development of our dear nation.
The lawmakers described the late Jude Ise-Idehen who died on Friday at the age of 52 as a humble, peaceful, hardworking and focused lawmaker; who loved Nigerians and stood for the rights and interest of the people.
They commiserated with the family of Hon. Ise-Idehen, the people of Egor/Ikpoba-Okha Federal Constituency as well as the government and people of Edo State and prayed God consoles them on the painful and irreparable loss.
The statement reads: “As a member of the Edo State House of Assembly and later the House of Representatives, Hon. Jude Ise-Idehen selflessly dedicated his time, energy, expertise and resources in the service of the people. The death of Ise-Idehen, especially at this critical time when his experience and commitment are needed the most, is a not only a big blow to our Caucus and the entire House of Representatives, but also a personal loss to me. He was a dependable brother, associate and comrade and he will be sorely missed. Though we deeply mourn, we draw solace in the fact that despite his ascendancy in political leadership Hon. Ise-Idehen remained a devout Christian and we believe that he now rests in the bosom of the Lord.”