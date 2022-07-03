Firm Harps on Standards to Drive Nigeria’s Construction Industry

Gilbert Ekugbe

Hammakopp Consortium, a Civil Construction, Maintenance, and Fabrication firm, has stated emphasised on the need for construction firms to adhere strictly to standards to boost growth and development of the nation’s construction industry.

Besides, strict adherence on quality and standards are vital to addressing the spate of building collapse in the country.

The Head of Operations, Ikenna Chukwudum stated this at the media parley organised by Hammakopp to intimate the public about its success story and how it has become the preferred local construction partner of multinationals. Hammakopp is a subsidiary of the Nestoil Group.

According to him, its insistence on standards and quality before undergoing any construction project is why it has made its mark in the construction industry.

Hammakopp has a well-equipped laboratory where various construction materials are tested before being deployed to sites and this, it says has been the game-changer as most of the causes of poor road construction, building construction collapse etc. are due to the inability of some construction companies to do appropriate testing before starting their projects.Another reason is the use of sub-standard materials in construction activities.

Chukwudum said: ‘’We deploy a unique combination of local and foreign professionals that deliver excellent services to the Construction Industry. Our policy of using the best available resources combined with duteous supervision that ensures a safe working environment without compromising on quality has put us ahead.”

He stated that asides from some of the various construction projects they have delivered for the federal government and some state governments, their contribution towards the 2nd Niger Bridge construction in partnership with Julius Berger is a game-changer that shows they have come of age.