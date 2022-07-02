Victor Moses:Playing ‘Russian Roulette’ with Spartak

He initially joined Spartak Moscow on loan in October 2020, but after impressing the egg heads of the Red-and-Whites the transfer was made permanent the following season. Victor Moses overall turnout was also impressive last season in which he played a pivotal role in the Gladiators winning the 2022 Russian Cup. However, the former Nigeria international have been playing hide and seek with the club as he had failed to resume for the team’s pre-season training, forcing the Otkrite Arena side to declare him on AWOL

According to the official website of Spartak Moscow, the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations winner with the Super Eagles is yet to resume pre-season training with the club after his holiday.

The Russian Premier League club have set up camp in Tarasovka ahead of the new season with all the players in training camp except Moses.

“Midfielder Victor Moses did not arrive at the team’s location. The club finds out the circumstances of this decision. The contract with the Nigerian player is not suspended,” reads a statement on the club’s website.

The 22-time Soviet Top League and Russian Premier League champions revealed that they are investigating the circumstances of his decision not to report for pre-season training.

Meanwhile, Moses is said to have been engaged in training alone after refusing to join the Russian club for the commencement of pre-season training.

Spartak began their pre-season under manager Guillermo Abascal in Tarasovka last Thursday without the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations winner.

The winger last Saturday posted a video of himself engaging in various rigorous exercises as he aimed to keep fit ahead of the incoming season. The club, however, revealed in a statement, according to sports.ru, that the contract of the 31-year-old had not been suspended.

Last week, world football body FIFA stated that foreign footballers and coaching staff would be allowed to unilaterally suspend their contracts at Russian clubs until the summer of 2023.

The decision is an extension of a ruling first introduced in March after the outbreak of the conflict in Ukraine.

FIFA said that if Russian clubs could not mutually agree contract termination with any wantaway foreign stars and staff before the end of this month, “these players and coaches will have the right to suspend their employment contracts with their clubs until 30 June 2023.”

The ruling, which also applies to Ukrainian clubs, “gives players and coaches the opportunity to train, play and receive a salary, while protecting Ukrainian clubs and facilitating the departure of foreign players and coaches from Russia,” FIFA argued.

Former Everton midfielder Diniyar Bilyaletdinov has however hit out at the Nigerian for going AWOL.

“Such actions are not respectable. If you want to break the contract, you need to come and express your position like a man,” the 37-year-old former Russia international told Sports24 as quoted by All Nigeria Soccer.

“In Spartak, people are not stupid. But hiding, hiding and not getting in touch is not worthy of a professional. Especially at the level of Moses.

“I’m shocked by this. It would be nice if a player of a smaller calibre did this. But Moses has to behave solidly.”

Meanwhile, Spartak Moscow has stated that the outfit will soon decide on the former Super Eagles star following his recent AWOL from the club.

Speaking through the head of its press service Dmitry Zelenov, it was stated that fans should expect news about Moses soon.

In the last couple of days, there had been speculations in the Russian media that the former Chelsea wing-back was going to link up with the Spartak Moscow squad at its training camp.

However, Moses did not participate in the Red and Whites open training session on Thursday and the press service of the club said it understands the reasons for the absence of the Nigerian at the training camp.

Zelenov said Spartak Moscow will soon announce a decision on the future of the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations winner.

Moses’s teammate last season, Sweden international Jordan Larsson reportedly left Spartak after his contract was terminated by mutual consent.

“As for Moses, we still have nothing to add to what we have announced. I think news about Victor Moses will appear in the near future,” Zelenov was quoted to have said to Championat.com.

Overall, the midfielder has appeared in 53 matches across all competitions for the Red-and-Whites, scoring seven goals while registering nine assists.

The Crystal Palace Academy product intended to return to the Premier League three months ago but the transfer was not allowed to happen.

Moses played a pivotal role in Spartak Moscow winning the 2022 Russian Cup, starring in a 2-1 victory over city rivals Dynamo.