No Nation Grows Without Accurate Census, Says Ohinoyi of Ebiraland

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja



The Ohinoyi of Ebiraland and Vice President, Kogi State Council of Traditional Chiefs, His Royal Majesty Alhaji Ado Ibrahim, has disclosed that no nation can grow without accurate census for the national planning.

He also advised Nigerians to come out en masse during the forthcoming national census and ensure they get counted for the government’s proper planning and policies.

The paramount ruler disclosed this while receiving the Federal Commissioner, National Population Commission, Professor Jimoh H.Isah and State Coordinator, A. Femi Ojo who paid an advocacy visit to his Azad place in Okene, Okene Local Government Area of Kogi State on Thursday.

Alhaji Ibrahim explained that with the coming of the new national census exercise, the exercise would afford the NPC the opportunity to right the wrongs of the past.

He pledged to support the NPC and the critical stakeholders to ensure the forthcoming national census in 2023.

Addressing the critical stakeholders during the advocacy and sensitisation meeting at the Palace of Ohinoyi of Ebiraland on Thursday, Professor Isah appealed to the people of Central senatorial district to get counted this time around as no one would inflate the figures again.

He pointed out that it is through accurate census that government plans for development and growth, noting that the distribution would be done on the numbers of the people of the area and therefore people must come out en masse to be counted.

The NPC boss also admonished people not to travel from anywhere they are staying, saying that they would be counted there and still be in favour of their states of origin including government areas as their bio data provide for state of origin and local government.

He also advised the communities that have land disputes to ensure the disputes are resolved amicably so as not to affect such communities during the census.