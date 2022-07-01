  • Friday, 1st July, 2022

Stockbrokers ’ Institute, LBS sign Capacity Development Pact

The Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) and Lagos Business School (LBS) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for training of professionals in the financial market to upscale their professional competence and enhance global competitiveness. 

A statement from CIS indicates that the recently inaugurated subsidiary of the Institute, CIS Academy shall drive the training processes with LBS. 

The MoU is expected to bring about comprehensive and practical trainings that cover technical and ethical needs of finance professionals. It will entail case studies and emerging trends in the global financial market and cement the relationship between CIS and LBS. 

Commenting on the landmark MoU, the Institute’s President, Mr Wole Adeosun said: “ The MoU is quite significant in the sense that this is the first time we are having a collaboration between the capital market and a private -sector- focused University like Lagos Business School (LBS). This collaboration will provide a link between the executive education and the capital market. It will afford members the opportunity to come for more quality programme. The training will be much more affordable for them. It shall be well-packaged to enable participants derive value. The capital market is expanding and we want as many people as possible to benefit from such collaboration.” 

 The Dean,  LBS, Professor Chris Ogbechie  said by this MOU, “ two strong brands  are coming together with similar values to improve executive capacity in the capital market. It will make the players in the market to be more professional and to operate in more ethical way in order to grow our economy.” 

The colourful ceremony was attended by the Institute’s 1st Vice President, Mr Oluropo Dada, 2nd Vice President, Mrs Fiona Ahimie, Registrar and Chief Executive, Mr Josiah Akerewusi and some staff of LBS.

