PTAD: FG Has Received Final Report on Health Insurance Scheme for Pensioners

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

The Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) has disclosed that the federal government has received a final draft report on plans to introduce health insurance scheme for pensioners in the country.

The Executive Secretary of PTAD, Dr. Chioma Ejikeme who confirmed the development in Jos, yesterday, during a stakeholders’ engagement forum organised for pensioners from the North Central Zone of the country, added that the report passed through the Ministry of Health.

Ejikeme said “PTAD’s determination to change the narrative as far as pension administration under the Defined Benefit Scheme in Nigeria is concerned is irrevocable and I would have to say so far so good.

“Our journey from field verification, mobile verifications, to putting together a solid data base of pensioners, benefit computation, ensuring the regular payment of monthly pensions which we never failed to do since inception, and paying long overdue pension arrears to pensioners have been a progressive one filled with creativity, dedication, commitment, persistence and milestone achievements.”

She said PTAD was looking at a situation where everything about pension would be smooth sailing, adding, “we know it is not a perfect situation yet, especially when we recognise that excellence is a journey, and not a destination, but giant strides have been made and will continue to be made in our efforts to reposition pension administration in the country.

“Just yesterday, the final report of the technical committee on health insurance for senior citizens was given to the Honourable Minister of Health. So, we see good things coming.”

The Executive Secretary however, lamented the activities of fraudsters as a major challenge PTAD was facing, saying, “We have a situation where some people call our pensioners and tell them that you have to bring some amount of money for them to process their pension. PTAD does not collect money from anybody for pension processing.”

She listed other challenges to include inherited arrears to be liquidated in the parastatals, accommodation, as well as problems associated with the Next-of-Kin payment, which according to her, has to go through a rigorous process and validation in order to make sure that the money goes to the right person.

Ejikeme assured that PTAD was working hard and committed towards addressing all the identified challenges.

Speaking earlier, Director Pensioner Support Services Department, Mrs. Nneka Obiamalu called on pensioners to always channel their complaints to any of their platforms and offices for immediate solution.

She made a presentation on how PTAD was transforming pension administration from the ugly past to serve their needs.