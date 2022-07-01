PDP Will Win July 16 Osun Governorship Poll in Osun, Okowa Boasts

*Opposes Zamfara Gov’s call on citizens to carry arms

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has expressed optimism that the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will win the July 16, 2022 governorship poll in Osun state.

The Vice Presidential candidate of PDP in the February, 2023 presidential election, also faulted the position of his Zamfara State counterpart, Bello Matawalle, that residents of the state should bear fire arms to defend themselves against rampaging terrorists.

Okowa, spoke to newsmen Thursday evening shortly after a closed-door meeting with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the State House, Abuja

On his party’s preparation for the forthcoming Osun elections, the two-term Delta governor said: “A lot is being done. We look forward to the elections. I’m sure the APC would expect a stiff competition. We agree that they are the government in power in that state but they will be definitely expecting a very stiff competition from us. We are poised to take back that state.”

Commenting on Zamfara Governor’s directive for state citizens to take up arms, he faulted the idea saying, though birthed out of frustration, it would have telling consequences for the overall security of the region.

According to him, “I think they need critical thinking because you have to also be in a position to examine the recommendations being made. When recommendations are made and you have not thought through it in full about the consequences of such, then it is also a problem.

“It is out of frustration that such recommendations are being made, not doubt. But when you ask for everybody to carry guns you must ask yourself, are Nigerians in the mindset where every single individual can carry his own gun? You will be surprised that with every little argument people will just snuff themselves out.

“It’s a cause for concern when we hear that kind of recommendation. But the real thing is people are frustrated and he (Governor Matawalle) is also frustrated to the extent that he thinks that is the way to go. I don’t think that is the best recommendation at the moment.”

Okowa argued that with the insecurity biting hard, the government must address insecurity holistically, with a long-term strategy in mind.

His words: “I think we need to begin to look into many other things. Yes, as a quick one, he’s calling for that. But there will be consequences. But we need a long-term approach to deal with insecurity. We need to look at the foundation of the problems that we have. A lot of hunger, joblessness, a lot of people are losing hope. And when you look at all these issues, it brings a lot of frustration. So, we have to address it holistically”.