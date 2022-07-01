One Chibok Girl Rescued in Borno as Air Strikes Vanquish 82 Terrorists in Zamfara

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

Military authorities said yesterday that it rescued one more Chibok girl during a clearance operation of Boko Haram enclaves in Bama, Borno State even as air strikes routed 82 terrorists in Zamfara State.



This came as 4,770 members of terror group, Boko Haram, surrendered to troops at different locations in the North-east under operation Hadin Kai from June 1 – 15, 2022.



Theatre Commander Joint Task Force Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), Maj Gen Christopher Musa, confirmed the rescue operation in a media chat.

He said one of the missing Chibok girls was rescued from Boko Haram enclaves around Bama axis of Borno State.

Musa said profiling of the Chibok girl was ongoing as at press time.



Two Chibok girls and their children were rescued by troops last week while over 100 others remain in the captivity terrorists.

Speaking in Abuja, Director, Defence Media Operations (DDMO), Maj Gen Bernard Onyeuko, said the airstrikes were conducted after sighting over 150 terrorists converged under a thick vegetation planning to attack Kofar Danya Village in Bukkuyum Local Government Area of Zamfara State.



He said the air interdiction killed 82 terrorists while six kidnapped civilians were rescued while another four bandits were killed in the process.

Meanwhile, 4,770 members of terror group, Boko Haram, surrendered to troops in different locations in the North-east.



Giving further details, Onyeuko said the number of surrendered Boko Haram members comprised 864 adult males, 1,415 women and 2,490 children, adding that all surrendered fighters of Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) and their families were profiled and documented while all arrested and recovered items were handed over to the appropriate authority for further action.