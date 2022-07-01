NSCDC Parades Two Suspected Bandits in Kwara

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin



The Kwara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has paraded two suspects for allegedly bearing illegal arms.

The suspects are Mr. Abdullahi, (19) and Mr. John Inyeka, both residents of Agbede village in Moro Local Government Area of Kwara State.

One other suspect identified as Ifeanyi Chukwu (26), was also paraded for alleged theft of a water pumping machine owned by Doctor’s Hospital, Niger Road Area of Ilorin metropolis.

The Spokesman of NSCDC, Mr. Olasunkanmi Ayeni, who paraded the suspects before journalists at the defence corps headquarters in Ilorin, stated that Abdullahi and John were arrested at Agbede village on Wednesday.

Ayeni said that Abdullahi, a Fulani boy, was allegedly found with a locally made pistol and further investigation led to the arrest of John Inyeka, who hails from Benue State.

“Inyeka, was also caught with another locally pistol during a search of his house in the same Agbede village,” Ayeni revealed.

He said that another name mentioned was yet to be apprehended by the operatives of the civil defence corps.

He said that Abdullahi was in search of cartridges for his locally made pistol when he was arrested.

“Abdullahi contacted a wrong person which later leaked to our men on surveillance of the area. When interrogated, he claimed that he was using the locally made pistol for self-defence, which is contrary to the provisions of the law in the country.”

Ayeni, said: “The arrest of the two suspects is giving us more concerns as there are reports that suspected bandits are trying to infiltrate Kwara State from Niger State.

“We are at high alert to wade off dangerous elements and keep the state safe for the citizens.

“Hence, at any given flash, we are ready to go after them.”