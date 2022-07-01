Mara Set to Launch Cryptocurrency Wallet to Manage Finances 

Mara, a pan-African company that offers suite of crypto products, has announced the pre-launch of the Mara Wallet, a portal to the crypto economy.

The product is focused on helping people begin their journey towards conveniently managing their crypto-finance needs, take a major step towards financial freedom, and learn more about cryptocurrency and blockchain in Africa.

The Mara Wallet is a fast and secure multi-currency crypto wallet that gives Africans control over their cryptocurrency. Offering both user-facing products and core infrastructure, Mara reveals a product roadmap that enables users to easily buy, sell, send, withdraw, store, and protect a wide range of fiat and crypto-assets such as cryptocurrencies and NFTs in real time and without any prior crypto knowledge.

Commenting on the pre-launch of the Mara Wallet, the Co-Founder and CEO at Mara, Chi Nnadi, said: “At Mara, we are committed to the financial empowerment of the individuals that use our products and services to meet their various crypto-finance needs, and take responsibility in building an informed community seriously.

“As one of our first steps to achieve crypto education, financial literacy, and ensuring a more equitable distribution of capital, we are delighted to pre-launch the Mara Wallet. Our goal is to get Sub-Saharan individuals started on their journey to leverage a financial infrastructure that they can build their lives upon and make the most of the financial-growth opportunities available in the crypto economy.”

The Mara Wallet waitlist, which is the core mechanic of the pre-launch app, is aimed at crypto-curious and crypto-enthusiast users alike who seek early access to the exchange. Through it they will unlock financial rewards that give users the perfect jumpstart into the #cryptoeconomy.

While describing how the Mara Wallet waitlist works, Nnadi said: “Pre-registered users will join a queue to enable early access on a first-come, first-served basis. Moreover, a higher position on the waitlist increases the odds of periodically winning prizes. As soon as users join the waitlist, they instantly earn a signup reward. All users who refer the Mara Wallet to their friends, family and community also earn further rewards when those users sign up using their unique referral link. Pre-registered users who participate in the referral activity also improve their chances of moving to top positions on the waitlist.”

The Mara Wallet app is available on the Google Play and Apple App stores. Once formally launched in a few months time, the Mara Wallet will enable users to invest in crypto and send money to their family members in real time without processing times, delays, or high fees.

To join the waitlist, Nnadi advised would-be subscribes to download the app on the Google Play or the Apple App Store.

The Mara Wallet pre-launch comes at a critical inflection point in the evolution of sub-Saharan Africa. The current centralised financial system continues to present ongoing obstacles to the development of both local economies and individuals. As a result, food prices have doubled or even tripled in some areas and created record-breaking interest rates. These systems have prompted a dire need for a decentralised alternative.

Mara’s mission is to facilitate a more equitable distribution of capital by providing an alternative that spans across tribes, class, cultures, and countries.