Abuja International Marathon to Hold December 17

After three years of planning and hard work, the stage is now set for the first edition of the Abuja International Marathon (AIM).

At a press conference yesterday in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, AIM’s Managing Director, Zsuzsanna Ogunmiloyo, stated that the first edition of the much-anticipated race will be taking place on December 17, 2022.

Mrs Ogunmiloyo who is also CEO, of Unicentral Resources said she was delighted the Abuja International Marathon is finally moving away from being an idea into reality.

She said: “The journey to the first international marathon in our great city, Abuja, begins today. I am appealing to all residents of FCT and Nigerians, in general, to join hands with Unicentral to ensure we have a world-class race that will sell FCT and Nigeria to the world as a tourist destination, a place to invest and do business.

“With the cooperation of every one of us, especially the sporting press the number one stakeholder in this project we can build a race that will rival the best in the world like New York and London in record time,” the MD, Abuja International Marathon added

Mrs Ogunmiloyo thanked the Honourable Minister of FCT, Honourable Minister of State, members of the National Assembly, the Permanent Secretary of FCT, the Mandate Secretary, Director of Sports, FCT administration, the National Assembly and every stakeholder that has ensured the Abuja International Marathon finally gets a life of it own.

On his part, Senator Ayo Akinyelure representing Ondo Central Senatorial District reiterated the Abuja International Marathon (AIM) as a fully-backed government project that already enjoys the approval of the National Assembly

Akinyelure noted that an initiative like the AIM which was guaranteed to raise the profile of Abuja as a city and Nigeria as a whole will be nurtured into a world-class event.

“This is another worthy addition to the laudable achievements of the Honourable Minister of FCT and Honourable Minister of State, this project will definitely enhance the image of FCT and Nigeria as a whole, we are enthusiastic about it and fully behind it,” Senator Akinyelure affirmed.

Senator Akinyelure is also confident President Muhammadu Buhari is interested in the Abuja International Marathon as he is always keen to support any positive project that would enhance the unity and well-being of Nigerians.

Lucas Istafanus, Director of Sports FCT said they are equally excited about the project and would will give Unicentral all the support they need for a world-class event.

The Director of Communication and Media, Olukayode Thomas, thanked the sporting press for the warm reception they have given to the Abuja International Marathon even as he admits they are the biggest stakeholders.

“There will be a competitive media award that offer premium prize money for winners. Entry for awards will open immediately after the race and winners in seven categories and the overall winner will be announced first quarter of 2023.” Mr Thomas assured Nigerians.