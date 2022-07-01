  • Friday, 1st July, 2022

Abuja All Stars Tackle USF on Opening Day of  Veterans Tourney

The much talked about Abuja All Stars Veterans Invitational Tournament will kick off Saturday 2nd of Julyat FIFA Goal Project, Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

The tournament that has been noted for its opportunities to give retired ex-internationals, captains of industries and passionate football lovers the podium to showcase their skill, artistry and relieve the past  to teeming football fans, will serve off once again as All Stars Abuja will trade tackles with USF on the opening day of the championship.

The tournament will also see Nyanya All Stars tackle Unity Veterans while CKSC  will slug it out with Metro City 

In other matches scheduled for the opening day, Like Minds Stars will fight it out with Alieta All Stars while Capital Sportiff will go to war with Kuje All Stars.

In the last fixture for the day Gwagwalada All Stars will be battle ready to take on Lugbe All Stars in what  is expected to be a classic.

The 12-team tournament will be played every weekend for five weeks with first, second and third best teams going home with about N650,000 cash prizes.

