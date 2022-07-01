16 Nigerian Athletes ‘Qualify’ to Compete at World Athletics Championships

*AFN to decide on final list of ‘qualifiers’

Sprinters Favour Ashe and Favour Ofili; sprint hurdler Tobiloba Amusan, long jumper Ese Brume and 12 other Nigerian athletes are among the 1900 athletes who have qualified to compete at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 scheduled for between July 15 and 24.

Ashe, the Nigerian 100m champion will be making his first trip to World Athletics’ flagship event and will be joined by Alaba Akintola, Udodi Onwuzurike and Raymond Ekevwo to run in the 100m and the 4x100m relay.

Onwuzurike, the reigning World U20 champion and Akintola will also be competing in the 200m event.

Shot Putters Chukwuebuka Enekwechi and Isaac Odugbesan as well as 400m barrier runner Nathaniel Ezekiel complete the list of seven men whose qualification were confirmed by World Athletics following the close of the qualification window on Sunday.

For the women, the three sprinters who have broken 11 seconds this year have also secured the tickets to the championships.

Ofili, the reigning Nigerian 200m record holder indoors (22.46) and outdoor (21.96) have qualified to run in the 100 and 200m events.

Tokyo Olympics semifinalist Grace Nwokocha and former African Youth and Junior champion, Rosemary Chukwuma will also be in Oregon for the sprint events.

Little known Ezinne Abba who wants to switch allegiance to Nigeria from the USA is also through to the championships but may not be in the team following the inability of the women’s 4x100m relay to qualify for the competition.

Reigning World U20 400m champion, Imaobong Nse Uko will also be in Oregon after running 51.24 seconds to seal her passage.

African 100m hurdles record holder at 12.41 seconds Amusan will also be returning to the competition after missing the podium three years ago in Doha, Qatar by the narrowest of margins, placing fourth in the final.

Field eventers Sade Olatoye and Chioma Onyekwere will be in Oregon after sealing their qualification as area champions following their respective wins in the Hammer throw and Discus throw events at the 22nd African Athletics Championships in Mauritius early June.

Also through are jumpers Brume and Ruth Usoro.

Brume is returning to the championships after winning bronze three years ago in Doha while Usoro will be making her debut at the competition in the long jump event.

Meanwhile, the decision on the athletes who will dorn the country’s green and white colours in Oregon lies with the Athletics Federation of Nigeria.

The selection trials for the championships took place last weekend at the Samuel Ogbemudia stadium Benin and the federation cannot pick outside the 16 who have met World Athletics’ entry standard.