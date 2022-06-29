Governor Emmanuel Increases Akwa Ibom University’s Subvention​

Okon Bassey

Governor Udom Emmanuel has increased subvention to the Akwa Ibom State University (AKSU) with effect from July.

The governor said the increment would enable the university to function effectively. ​

Emmanuel disclosed this ​ during a courtesy call on him by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) at Government House, Uyo.​

The governor noted​ the reforms of NBTE in polytechnics. He commended the board for the accreditation of programmes in the state’s polytechnic, emphasising the need for skills and technology acquisition as the bedrock of development.​

“Let me thank you for the full accreditation of programmes in our polytechnic, and since you have accredited all the programmes we were running, we add new ones.​ We just increased the subvention that we are giving to Akwa Ibom State University, effective from July 1, 2022, to enable them to run more efficiently. We are going to do a lot more,” Emmanuel explained.

The governor added, “We are trying to bridge the gap between secondary education and tertiary education in terms of skills acquisition which is why we are building one of the best skills centres in Nigeria that I will open soon.”

He assured of regular payment of salaries to lectures of the state tertiary institutions and promised to improve manpower and personnel further.​

The governor equally noted the contributions of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) to the development of tertiary institutions in the country. He appealed to (TETFUND) to consider Akwa Ibom State Polytechnic (AKWAPOLY) as one of the best in terms of skills and technical knowledge.

The head of NBTE’s delegation, Arc. Ngbede Ogoh, stated, “We are in the state to carry out quality assurance exercise to over 20 academic programmes of Akwa Ibom State Polytechnic, Ikot Osurua. The exercise saw resource inspection of nine academic programmes, including two on skill acquisition and more than 13 programmes for accreditation as well as re-accreditation.”