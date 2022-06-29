Court Stops Impeachment Process against Oyo Deputy Governor

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

An Ibadan High Court presided over by Justice Ladiran Akintola, on Wednesday, ordered that the impeachment process against the Oyo State Deputy Governor, Mr. Rauf Olaniyan, be put on hold.

According to the court, the status-quo must be maintained pending the hearing of the application for interlocutory injunctions before it.

The case which came up on Tuesday was adjourned till Wednesday due to the absence of the legal counsel to the state House of Assembly, the Speaker of the House and Clerk.

However all the parties were present in court Wednesday.

Olaniyan had dragged the parties to court to seek an injunction to stop what he described as “faulty process” of his impeachment..

Details later….