  • Wednesday, 29th June, 2022

Court Stops Impeachment Process against Oyo Deputy Governor

Latest | 39 mins ago

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan  

An Ibadan High Court presided over by Justice Ladiran Akintola, on Wednesday, ordered that the impeachment process against the Oyo State Deputy Governor, Mr. Rauf Olaniyan, be put on hold.

According to the court, the status-quo must be maintained pending the hearing of the application for interlocutory injunctions before it.

The case which came up on Tuesday was adjourned till Wednesday due to the absence of the legal counsel to the state House of Assembly, the Speaker of the House and Clerk.

However all the parties were present in court Wednesday.

Olaniyan had dragged the parties to court to seek an injunction to stop what he described as “faulty process” of his impeachment..

Details later….

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.