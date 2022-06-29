Amstel Malta Ultra Charges Falcons to Go for Glory 

Amstel Malta Ultra, the official Malt drink of the Super Falcons has charged the nine-time African champions to go all out for glory at the 12th Women Africa Cup of Nations taking place in Morocco between July 2nd and 23rd.

The Super Falcons arrived Rabat, Morocco on Monday in high spirits. Amstel Malta Ultra believes Coach Randy Waldrum and his Ladies are capable of making the country proud.

Amstel Malta Ultra from the stable of Nigerian Breweries Plc has been a keen supporter of the Nigerian National Women’s team since February of 2018 and would be doing more as the team begins her campaign in Morocco next Monday.

Brand Manager Amstel Malta, Maire Abia-Bassey, said the Super Falcons have shown great promise with their unrelenting work ethics and while she admits they would face a stern test in Morocco, she remains positive they would conquer the continent once more.

“We are very proud to be one of the few brands that has thought it wise to support our ladies the best way we can, we are backing them to go all the way not just to qualify for the World Cup but return with the trophy again” Maire stated.

The Super Falcons will confront South Africa’s Banyana Banyana in their first match of the tournament on Monday, 4th July before other games against Botswana (7th July) and Burundi (10th July).

All four semi-finalists at the championship in Morocco will qualify to represent Africa at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.