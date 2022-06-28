Why I Appeared in Traditional Religious Attire at the Supreme Court 

Chief Malcom Omoirhobo, the Lawyer who caused a stir when he appeared in the full traditionaßl attire of an “Olokun priest” in the courtroom of the Supreme Court to attend court proceedings, has explained the reasons behind his actions.

Chief Malcom, who addressed journalists said, “I am very grateful to the Supreme Court; just last week Friday they made a very resounding decision that promotes Section 38 of the Constitution. That is our right to freedom of thought, conscience, and religion. That we are free to express our way of worship, in our schools and in our courts. That decision was reached on Friday, and that has encouraged me.

“Because I am a traditionalist, and this is the way I worship. Based on the decision of the Supreme Court, this is how I will be dressing henceforth in court, because I am a strong adherent to “Olokun” the god of rivers.”

He further added that, the implication of the judgement was that every Nigerian, including doctors, police, military students, and journalists, can now wear their mode of worship in public places.

He added that he was not against the judgement; rather, he was happy with the decision because it strengthened and enriched the rights of all Nigerians as stipulated in the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

There was mild drama at the Supreme Court, Abuja, on Thursday when the Lagos-based human rights Lawyer, Chief Malcom Omoirhobo appeared in the full traditional attire of an “Olokun priest” to attend court proceedings.

The Lawyer told the court security that he dressed to court in that manner to exercise his fundamental human rights, following the judgement of the Supreme Court that allowed all Nigerians to express their way of worship and the use of hijab in schools and public places.

It would be recalled that the Supreme Court had given approval to female Muslim students, to wear hijab to school in Lagos State. Five out of the seven members of the court’s panel which sat on the case ruled in favour of hijab, while the two remaining members dissented.

The Lawyer, who arrived at the court at about 9:05 am created a scene in the courtroom, when other Lawyers who had been seated were taken by surprise to see him robed in traditional attire looking like a herbalist. He gained entry into the court, barefooted with feathers attached to his wig. He was also wearing a gourd on his necklace, with cowries and a red wrapper tied around his waist.

He dared the Police officers and security guards who approached him to ask him to go out, saying that he has the right to come to the court in his traditional regalia without any harassment in line, following the judgement.

The court proceedings were abruptly stopped, when the presiding Justice suddenly announced that they would be going for a short break, though it could not be immediately ascertained what was responsible for the short break.

The situation attracted a large crowd who thronged the courtroom to catch a glimpse, as people were seen using their mobile phones to take his pictures.