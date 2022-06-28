Police Sgt Arrested for Alleged Culpable Homicide in Benue

The Police Command in Benue has confirmed the arrest of one Sgt. James Aondona in connection with a case of an alleged culpable homicide in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of the state.

This is contained in a statement signed by the command’s spokesperson, SP Sewuese Anene, and issued yesterday in Makurdi.

According to Anene, preliminary investigation reveals that on June 26, at about 1230hrs, Aondona was properly briefed on his schedule of duty and posted to an observation point at Ngibo, Kastina-Ala.

He decided to engage in an altercation with the late Mr. Aondohemba Terkula, which led to the death of Terkula.

“The corpse has been deposited at the General Hospital in Kastina-Ala LGA.

“Commissioner of Police Wale Abass condemned the unprofessional conduct of the officer involved and ordered that further investigation be carried out,” Anene said.

She further said that Abass assured the good people of the state that justice would be served, stressing that disciplinary procedure had already begun for onward prosecution.