Operators Keep Mum on Planned 5,000mw Minimum Power Supply from July 1

Peter Uzoho

Operators in the Nigerian power industry have remained silent regarding their preparedness towards the commencement of their planned 5,000 megawatts (MW) minimum electricity supply to Nigerians from July 1, 2022 -three days from today (Tuesday).

The targeted 5000mw minimum power supply from July 1, 2022, is a resolution of the market participants including the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), generation companies (Gencos), distribution companies (Discos), gas suppliers and other critical stakeholders in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) aimed to incrementally improve the nation’s power supply situation.

THISDAY had reported that the participants had agreed to activate contracts to enable seamless gas supply to Gencos and also to ensure that at least 5,000mw was generated, transmitted and distributed to consumers with effect from the said date.

Part of the outcomes of the deal would be the elimination of the perennial 2,000mw stranded power posted every now and then by the TCN, THISDAY also gathered.

However, inquiries sent to some of the participants by THISDAY, at the weekend, to know the extent of their readiness for the take-off of the contract and delivery of the targeted volume of power, were declined by all except the Executive Director of the Association of Power Generation Companies (APGC), Dr Joy Ogaji, who only stated: “1st July is 5 days a way, let’s wait and see.”

Among those that declined THISDAY’s inquiries were Ikeja Electric (IE), Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC), TCN, Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Company (NBET), Geregu Power, and the Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors (ANED), an umbrella body of Discos.

The Chairman of NERC, Mr. Sanusi Garba, had penultimate week, in Lagos, informed that the operators were working on contracts activation aimed at improving power supply to Nigerians and that the contracts were to take off on July 1 with initial 5000mw to be generated, transmitted and successfully distributed to consumers, with potential for increase to 7000mw.

According to him, TCN, Gencos and Discos had committed to sign contracts which will mandate them to ensure that 5,000mw of electricity generated was bought and paid for by Discos and the gas for generation of that capacity also paid for as and when due.