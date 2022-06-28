NG-CARES: 7,400 Kebbi Farmers Get N2.4bn Input, Fertilizer

Ismail Adebayo

No fewer than 7,400 small stakeholders’ farmers associations in Kebbi State have benefitted from the N2.4 billion NG-CARES federal government agricultural programme to boost food security in the state and country at large.

Speaking during a ceremony that was organised by Kebbi State Agricultural and Rural Development Agency (KARDA) for the distribution of fertilizer and other farm input to farmers, the State Commissioner for Agriculture, Mr. Abdullahi Maigari Dakingari, said that the fertilizer distribution to 7,400 farmers in the state was a stimulus to cushion the effect of COVID-19 and help famers to increase their food production capacity and boost food security in the state and the nation at large.

Dakingari said that Kebbi is a serious agricultural sate that is blessed with enormous resources, including committed farmers and good leadership to boost is agricultural potentials.

He said that the successes recorded in rice production in the state have demonstrated the state government’s commitment to supporting famers.

“Government is committed to boosting the agricultural potentials of Kebbi State through its many engagements with farmers and distribution of farm input to small stakeholders’ farmers to boost their production capacity,” Dakingari said.

He said that the invasion of the Quala birds that were reported to have destroyed some rice farms in Argungu area of the state had overwhelmed for the farmers but assured them that the governor has given approval for the spraying of the affected farms.

He said: “The birds came into Kebbi from the neighboring countries, particularly Niger Republic but thank God the farmers have harvested their rice before the birds’ invasion.”