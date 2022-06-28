  • Tuesday, 28th June, 2022

Imo Security Situation Has Improved, No Need for Citizens to Carry Arms, Says Uzodinma

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has said that the security situation in his home state has not degenerated to the level of individuals carrying arms.

Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, had recently set machinery in motion for residents of the state to bear arms due to unrelenting security challenges facing the state.

Commenting on the issue Tuesday while speaking with newsmen after a visit to President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja, Uzodinma stressed that although he was not in Zamfara and could not say why exactly the government was making the move, his own administration was in control of the security situation in Imo State. 

According to him, the security situation in the state has greatly improved and will not require any need for individuals to carry arms as a form of self defence.

