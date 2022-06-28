FG Partners Brazil to Mechanise Nigeria’s Agricultural Sector

Gilbert Ekugbe

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr. Mohammad Abubakar, has announced that Nigeria would partner with the Brazilian government on the supply and distribution of 10,000 tractors to farmers across the country.

The move, according to Abubakar, would fast-track the mechanisation of the country’s agricultural sector, improve production and boost economic development.

He stated that the partnership with Brazilian counterparts would ensure the provision of 10,000 units of tractors, 50,000 units of assorted implements and equipment for assembly in Nigeria, 142 turnkey factories for agro processing as well as training of the project beneficiaries for over a period of five years.

He added that the development would also enhance food self-sufficiency and create job opportunity for Nigerian youths.

The minister gave the indication at the opening ceremony of Africa’s Agricultural machines and equipment technology expo on industrialising Africa’s agriculture through technology and innovation that was held in Abuja recently.

He revealed that the expo was meant to expose African Farmers to cost- effective farm machines and new farming technologies as well as to increase the flow of foreign direct investments in to the country.

Other objectives of the expo, according to Abubakar, included the creation of business for farm products, producers and processors.

He said that this is in tandem with the agricultural policy of the federal government and a clarion call to bring succor to the drudgery nature of the country’s farm practices in order to encourage the teeming youths to embrace the agricultural sector.

Earlier in his remarks, the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Ernest Umahkike, who was represented by the Director, Federal Department of Agriculture, Mr. Abdullahi Abubakar Garuba, stated that the expo was meant to expose Africa’s farmers to latest innovation in technology across the value chain.

Umahkike pointed out that “agriculture in Nigeria contributed about 33 per cent to Gross Domestic Product and engage a large number of our working force in farming.”