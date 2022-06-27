Wike Lauds Rivers Utd for Emerging Champions at 2021/2022 NPFL

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has commended the Rivers United Football Club for emerging the winner of the 2021/22 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

Rivers United was officially confirmed the champion of the 2021/2022 NPFL season following Plateau United 1-2 away loss to Akwa United on Saturday.

The governor commended the players and coaching staff of the State owned football club yesterday, following the memorable victory which ended their five-year NPFL title wait.

Governor Wike, who attributed the achievement of Rivers United to the talented team’s determination, said it is most heartening that by virtue of the league win, the club will represent the country at the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Champions League next season.

He further added that Rivers United’s triumph at the 2021/2022 NPFL has brought a wave of joy and happiness for the people of Rivers State and the country at large.

“I wish to express my heartfelt appreciation to the coaching staff and particularly the capable players of Rivers United for the valuable efforts they made to emerge the winner of the 2021/2022 NPFL.

“The Government and good people of Rivers State are very proud of the team’s exploits following their dogged performances and resilience display throughout the 2021/2022 season.

It is worthy to note that over the years, Rivers United has brought so much joy and happiness to football fans and supporters all over the country. This victory, no doubt, marks a major milestone in Rivers State football’s history.”

Meanwhile, Rivers United lost 2-1 to Nasarawa United in a NPFL Match-day 35 encounter in Lafia yesterday.

Rivers United went behind on five minutes through Sunday Okereke’s superb strike. Sikiru Olatubosun equalised for the visitors 10 minutes from time.

Tochukwu Michael netted the winning goal from the penalty spot on the stroke of 90 minutes.

Katsina United and Kano Pillars boosted their survival hopes with important wins at home.

In Aba, Enyimba and Heartland battled to a 0-0 draw in the Oriental derby.

At the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium, Katsina United defeated Remo Stars in a five-goal thriller.

MFM FC officially dropped from the NPFL following their 2-1 defeat at Sunshine in Akure yesterday. The church team remained stuck to the bottom of the log on a paltry 36 points from 35 matches.

RESULTS

Enyimba 0-0 Heartland

Gombe 2-1 Wikki

K’Pillars 1-0 Rangers

Katsina Utd 3-2 Remo

Lobi Stars1-0 Dakkada

Nasarawa 2-1 Rivers Utd

Shooting 2-2 Abia Warriors

Sunshine 2-1 MFM FC