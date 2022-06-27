Three APC Governorship Aspirants, House of Reps Member, Supporters Defect to PDP in Sokoto

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

Three All Progressive Congress (APC) governorship aspirants and a House of Representative member with 30,000 supporters yesterday defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Sokoto State.



Speaking at the Ginginya stadium, the venue of the event the leader of those that defected and a member representing Illela/ Gwadabawa Federal constituency, Dr. Abdullahi Balarabe Salame said they took the crucial decision at a crucial time.

Salame who was the former governorship aspirant under the platform of APC, but withdrew from the race few hours to the primary election which saw the emergence of former Deputy Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto, alleged that the APC as a party lacked democratic tenets and principles.



He noted that the APC in Sokoto State had allegedly turned to a one-man show who plays god not knowing that a tree cannot make a forest.

He further disclosed that all their structures had collapsed into PDP to ensure for the party’s victory in wide margin come 2023.



Others who defected along with Salame were the member representing Tangaza/ Gudu Federal Constituency, Yusuf Isa Kurdula, former Minister of Transportation, Alhaji Yusuf Suleiman who is also APC former governorship aspirant.

It also included former Minister of Culture and Tourism, Senator Bello Jibrin Gada, former governorship aspirant Abubakar A Gumbi , former chairman Sokoto North local government Abdullahi Hassan.



Receiving those that defected on behalf of the National Chairman of the PDP, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, the Deputy National Chairman of PDP in the North, Mr. Umar Damagun, said they took a right step in a right direction.

He enjoined them to close rank with other members of the party in the state to ensure the party’s victory in 2023 general elections.



On his part, the Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal said he was happy to receive them into PDP fold.

Tambuwal stressed that they had seen the light and decided to follow it, saying the APC was in life support awaiting to die.

“Let me ask you, who is the Vice Presidential candidate of APC? The answer is no. What they have they called it place holder,” he stated.



He maintained that APC was confused, saying before they would conclude the issue of vice presidential candidate, the 2023 election matters might have been concluded by Nigerians.



He explained that those who defected to the party would be accorded equal rights with old members.

Tambuwal who implored those that have not gotten their permanent voter’s card to do so, so that they can use it to kick out APC from power in 2023.



Also speaking, the vice presidential candidate of PDP and the Governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa commended those that defected for taking appreciable decision.

He stated that PDP believed in one united Nigeria contrary to the APC.



“The presidential candidate of the APC once said he didn’t believe in one Nigeria but he wants rule one Nigeria,” he said.

He further disclosed that in Delta State, he believes whether you are Hausa, Yoruba, Ibo or any tribe, you are free to stay and carry out your legitimate business without discrimination.



He noted that APC clueless leadership had destroyed Nigeria.

“Let me tell you, if this government has the future of this country at heart, they might have negotiated with ASUU before now,” he added.



He told the teeming supporters that the presidential candidate of PDP Alhaji Atiku Abubakar was competent and experienced, saying when given mandate he would turn around the fortune of the country.