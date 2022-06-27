  • Monday, 27th June, 2022

Man 30, Kills Mother of Two in Anambra During Fight

Latest | 2 hours ago

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

A 30 years old man identified as Mr. Ebube Oba has allegedly killed a mother of two, and a co-tenant during a fight at their residence.

It was gathered that a quarrel had broken out between Oba and the deceased, whose name was given as Mrs. Uzoamaka Ekpe, which later resulted in a fight.

However, a press release by the Anambra State Police Command’s Spokesperson, DSP. Toochukwu Ikenga, revealed that the suspect had been arrested.

Ikenga said: “Police operatives at about 4:33p.m. on June 25, 2022, arrested one Ebube Oba ‘M’ aged 30 years over alleged murder of a mother of two (2), Mrs. Uzoamaka Ekpe aged 45 years living at Ugochukwu Lane Nkpor Agu, Ogidi.

“Preliminary information revealed that late Mrs. Uzoamaka had a quarrel with the suspect which resulted to fisticuffs.

“Ebube hit the victim on the chest and face with a fist blow, before she collapsed. She was rushed to the hospital and was later confirmed dead by a medical doctor on duty.

“The body has been deposited to the morgue and the suspect is in custody. The case shall be charged to court after investigations,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police, CP. Echeng Echeng, has advised members of the public not to yield to uncontrollable anger at all times as it could be dangerous.

