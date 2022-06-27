Looted Billions: CISLAC, TI Reiterate Worries over Corruption in Defence Procurement

Chiemelie Ezeobi



The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) and Transparency International (TI) Chapter in Nigeria have expressed worry over the unattended corruption that has constantly marred defence procurement.

The Executive Director, CISLAC/ Head of Transparency International (TI) Chapter in Nigeria, Auwal Ibrahim Musa (Rafsanjani) said these in reaction to the recently uncovered billions of naira and other luxury items from the home of a military contractor.

The home of the contractor, K. Salam Construction Company, was raided by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) in Abuja.

According to Musa, “while the nation’s Defence spending has hitherto been buried in absolute secrecy and institutionalised corruption that impede efficient services and nation’s security, the fact-finding as detected by the anti-graft institution, has indeed validated the persistent public outcry by CISLAC/TI Nigeria for transparency and accountability in Defence procurement and spending.

“We without doubt observed that the ongoing exposure is not unconnected to other entrenched symptoms of unquantified level of systemic corruption dominating Defence procurement and spending like unaccounted funds as approved for the procurement of weapons and frequent denial by successive security chiefs of the existence of weapons.

“Diversion of Defence and Security funds to private pockets through procurement process constitutes a serious threat to Nigeria’s Defence and Security sector and services; and has left our security operatives ill-equipped, poorly-remunerated and demoralised in spite the persistently increased Defence budgetary allocation and spending from 2011 to date.”

According to him, the Ministry of Defence’s refusal to make its spending public had continued to frustrate effort by Civil Society groups and other well-meaning institutions to track the nation’s investment in the military and allied agencies.

“Consequently, defence perso-nnel and security operatives are rendered incapacitated from curbing violence, insurgency, banditry and kidnapping.

“We recall that in early 2021, despite the growing concerns and questionable performance of the former service chiefs in addressing insecurity followed by calls from well-meaning Nigerians and Civil Society groups on President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Assembly to withdraw and reject their proposed appointment to ambassadorship and confirmations, Presidency and the national legislature practically demonstrated disobedience, insincerity and lack of political will in anti-corruption fight through their subsequent collective decision that led to appointments of the Service Chiefs in June 2021.

“This includes other numerous high profile cases of corruption that are deliberately left unattended or granted with Presidential pardons; hence, giving a clear indication of lop-sidedness and selective fight against corruption in the public sector.

“We on this note reiterate our position that Defence corruption has done unforgivable damage to political stability, counter-terrorism efforts, socio-economic development and well-being of common Nigerians at all levels.”

Musa charged President Muhammadu Buhari to open an independent and thorough investigation into the issue as uncovered by ICPC to fully dig deep and expose true source and ownership of the recovered assets/items to ensure the perpetrators and their accomplices are judiciously prosecuted and adequately sanctioned.

He also tasked the president to ensure this and other reported high profile cases are accorded urgent priority to discourage corrupt practices in the Defence and Security sector, while building public confidence and a reputable foundation for incoming administration in 2023.