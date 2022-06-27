Labour Party Plans to Establish Nigerian Diaspora Directorate

Emameh Gabriel in Abuja

Ahead of its retreat scheduled for next week, fast-rising opposition party, Labour Party, at the weekend disclosed plan to unveil local and international directorates for voters’ mobilisation and fund raising in preparation for next year’s presidential election.



The National Youth Leader of the party, Eragbe Anslem, who spoke with THISDAY on the party’s roadmap to 2023, explained that the youth wing of the party was saddled with the responsibility to galvanise young Nigerians and support groups for the actualisation of the Peter Obi’s 2023 presidential mandate.



Eragbe, who was also a former presidential aspirant of the Labour Party, said the party was targeting to deliver no less than 45 million votes, consequently it, “has designed a robust and expansive national mobilisation, including the 2023 victory programs hosted on a global website domain to be unveiled during the National Working Committee (NWC) meeting in a retreat with the Labour Party Presidential Candidate Mr Peter Obi coming up next week.”



He said the party prioritised voters’ registration and collection of PVC, which he described as the, “gateway to the online platform that will enable the Labour Party ascertain the margin of victory ahead of the 2023 general elections for Mr Peter Obi.”



He said highlights of the party’s next NWC meeting would include the unveiling of Directorate of National Mobilisation website for membership and groups registration and National mobilisation programs, the INEC Continuous PVC Registration and Collection exercise, formation of Nigeria and Diaspora Relations Directorates of National Mobilisation 2022. NDR-DNM, unveiling Labour Party (LP) Fund Raising Platform links for 2023 General Elections in Nigeria as well as Donations and Retrieval.



Also included in the plan, according to him, was the establishment of campaign committees for various elective positions, both states and national, to be managed by 275 Directorates to be assigned for various responsibilities at the proposed over 185,000 secretariats.



The Labour Party Youth Leader did not disclose the exact figure the party proposed to raise for its presidential candidate.