Just In: Tinubu Meets Buhari, Jets out to France

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu, has jetted out of the country amidst controversy over his certificate.

Tinubu had in the Form CF001 submitted on June 17, 2022 to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) failed to provide details of his primary and secondary schools as the spaces were left blank.

The presidential candidate also did not attach copies of his certificates, which he stated in an affidavit, had been stolen.

But a statement issued on Monday by Tinubu Media Office and signed by Mr. Tunde Rahman said Tinubu travelled to France on Monday morning for important meetings.

He said: “Presidential Candidate and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asíwájú Bola Ahmed Tinubu, travelled out of the country early Monday morning after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa.

“He is off to Paris, France to hold some important meetings. The APC standard bearer is expected back in the country shortly.”

Before his departure, Tinubu attended the public presentation of a book titled ‘Mr. Speaker’ and launch of legislative mentoring initiative in commemoration of the 60th birthday of Speaker of House Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

He also revealed at the event that he was still searching for his running mate.