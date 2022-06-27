3 Baip African delegates to battle it out at Miss International world finals 2022

The Beauty of Africa International Pageant(Baip) has unveiled the three African delegates for the World finals of Miss International Pageant competition slated to hold in Japan on 3rd, December 2022.

The selected representative includes; Miss Kenya, Cindy Isendi, Miss Namibia, Erika Kazombaruru and Miss Nigeria, Precious Obisoso, respectively.

Speaking on the preparation for the event, Mr Daniel Opuene, the founder of Beauty of Africa International Pageant, Baip, and franchise owner of the miss International Pageant in the 3 African Countries, said: “Africa is a force to be reckoned with. Am very delighted for the announcement to host this year’s edition after that long break. As an organisation, we have selected the best candidate for each of the Country we currently operate in and putting them through training to ensure they are ready ahead of the contest.

“I am convinced with their progress and hoping atleast one of them bring the crown home”.

Miss International pageant event was last held in 2019 and have been shifted twice due to the Covid-19 pandemic.The reigning Miss International 2019 Sireethorn Leearamwat of Thailand will crown her successor at the end of the event finale.