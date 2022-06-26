PDP Accuses Adamu of Inciting Osun Electorate

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday accused the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu of incitement in the forthcoming Osun State governorship election, stressing that his incitement cannot save Governor Gboyega Oyetola from inevitable defeat in the July 16, 2022 poll.



The PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba described the statement by the APC National Chairman as reckless, irresponsible and a strong indication of APC’s aversion to a peaceful electoral process.



The main opposition party also described Adamu’s comments as a demonstration of the ruling party’s disdain for the democratic right, freedom and sovereignty of the people of Osun State to freely and peacefully choose their leaders.



“It is pertinent to remind Abdullahi Adamu that election is not warfare. Directing his party members to ‘go down to the trenches,’ in the Osun State governorship election and brazenly asserting zero tolerance for election defeat cannot find accommodation within the ambits of the law.

“Abdullahi Adamu’s comment further confirms that the APC is in mortal fear of Senator Adeleke’s soaring popularity, realising that Governor Oyetola is no match for Senator Adeleke; a blunt reality for which the APC National Chairman has now become frenetic.



“It is distressing that the APC has become so chaotic in the pursuit of its territorial occupation agenda that the National Chairman views the Osun State governorship election as a warfare in which the people must be conquered,” PDP explained.

The PDP said that it was more provoking that the APC has no apology for such an irresponsible, reckless and offensive ‘posture’ against the sensibilities of the people of Osun State.



The PDP said that Nigerians observed the nerviness and dread of defeat written all over the APC National Chairman’s face while inaugurating and threatening the APC’s National Campaign Council on Osun Governorship Election not to come back crying in defeat, a fate, which the main opposition party said, already awaits the APC on July 16.



Ologunagba said that Adamu should know that the Osun State governorship election is not about incitements, issuing of threats and grandstanding as a ruling party.



“He must understand that this election is a referendum on the monumental failure of the APC in Osun State and that the people are solidly behind Senator Ademola Adeleke in their resolve to liberate themselves from the stranglehold of the incompetent, vicious and inhumane APC administration in Osun State.



“Governor Oyetola in the last four years displayed unparalleled incompetence in governance and ran the most ineffective and clueless administration in the history of Osun State.



“This is why the people of Osun State are determined to kick out Governor Oyetola and elect Senator Ademola Adeleke who, in any event, defeated Governor Oyetola fair and square in September 2018 governorship election,” PDP explained.

The PDP, therefore, cautioned Adamu to retreat and rein in his thugs, political terrorists and band of riggers, adding that they will be stiffly resisted by the people.



The PDP also urged President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately call the APC National Chairman to order and advise him to accept the imminent defeat that awaits Governor Oyetola and the APC on July 16.