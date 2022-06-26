Kogi Condemns Attack on Police Station, Vows to Deal with Criminals

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja





The Kogi State Government has condemned the attack on Eika-Ohizenyi Police Station in Okehi Local Government Area of the state.

The Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo confirmed in a statement yesterday, saying one person was killed during the attack at midnight of Thursday.

He said: “We commend the gallantry of the security operatives who resisted the attack with utmost bravery and professionalism to reduce the level of casualties. We shall wait for the Kogi State Police Command to release official reports.

“Meanwhile, interim reports available to us show there was one casualty recorded at the scene of the attack which was foiled by security agents.

“Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has directed the office of the State Security Adviser to mobilise adequate security personnel and equipment to the affected area to ensure watertight security and restore confidence in the citizens, as the state government implements an effective action plan to avert reoccurrence, while also working closely with the security chiefs in the state as well as the people in the affected area.”

Fanwo appealed to residents of Okehi to cooperate with the security agencies, saying necessary measures would be put in place to curb violent crimes in the area and to flush out the criminals.

The government, he stated, has directed all the broadcast stations of the state to publicise the curfew imposed for public awareness.

According to the commissioner, the government relies on credible intelligence from residents that will lead to the arrest of the criminals.

“The State Government will also take full responsibility for the medical treatment of those injured in the unfortunate attack. We wish to assure the people of Kogi State that normalcy has returned to Okehi after the state government-led efforts at restoring peace with the full cooperation of our conventional and local law enforcement agents.

“Be confident to go about your normal activities as the government will do everything to keep you safe. And to the criminals, Kogi State will not shirk its responsibility by passing the buck. We will go after all criminal elements and bring them to justice,” he said.