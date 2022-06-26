Boko Haram: 200,000 Nigerian Refugees in Niger, Cameroon Yet to be Repatriated, Says Zulum

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state has disclosed that no fewer than 200,000 people displaced in the Northeast as a result of Boko Haram terrorist attacks are yet to be repatriated to the country.

The affected people have been refugees in some neighbouring countries like Niger and Cameroon where they fled to in the wake of the rampaging Boko Haram terrorists in some parts of the zone.

Speaking weekend at the State House, Abuja, while presenting the report of the Technical Working Group (TWG) to the Vice President, Zulum, who is also the Vice Chairman of the Committee, said within the last few years, about 50,000 people have repatriated.

The Governor told newsmen after the presentation that in the last few years, “we have repatriated no fewer than 50, 000 people but we still have more than 200,000 left in neighbouring countries.

“So, what we are looking now is to see how we can repatriate indigenes of Borno State that are living in Niger especially those that are from Malumfatori, Abadam Local Government Area that are willing to come back.

“While we have those from Gwoza Local Government Area, Bama Local Government Area mainly that leaving from Cameroon; they are also willing to come.

“We also have indigenes of Kukawa and Marte Local Government Areas that are living that living in Chad.

Asked about the current security situation in the state, Zulum said, “the security situation has greatly improved.”

According to the governor “Mr President has inaugurated a committee few months ago that will look into the repatriation of indigenes of Borno State and other states of the Northeast that are living in the Republic of Chad, Cameroon as well as Niger.

“Sequel to his inauguration, the Vice President inaugurated the technical working group, sub-committee, which is headed by my humble self.

“We presented the report to the Vice President with a view to ensuring that the repatriation exercise from Cameroon will continue immediately while the repatriation of Nigerians that are living in the Republic of Niger and the Republic of Chad will resume very soon.”

He also called on Vice President Osinbajo, who is Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Repatriation, Returns and Resettlement of Displaced Persons in the Northeast to do the needful by ensuring that President Muhammadu Buhari gives immediate approval in terms of funding and other logistics required for the re-establishment of the destroyed communities in Borno State.

His words: “So, I think the Vice President will do the needful to ensure that the president gives immediate approval in terms of funding and other logistics required for the re-establishment of these communities in Borno State.”

President Buhari, had in February, 2022 inaugurated the Presidential Committee on the Repatriation, Returns and Resettlement of Displaced Persons in the North-East, designating the Vice President as the chairman.