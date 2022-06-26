3 APC Governorship Aspirants, House of Representative Member, 30,000 Supporters Defect to PDP in Sokoto

By Onuminya Innocent In Sokoto

Three All Progressives Congress governorship aspirants and a house of representative member with 30,000 supporters on Sunday defected to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Sokoto State.

Speaking at Ginginya stadium, venue of the event, the leader of the defectees and a member representing Illela/ Gwadabawa Federal constituency Dr Abdullahi Balarabe Salame said they took the crucial decision at a crucial time.

Salame who is a former governorship aspirant under the platform of APC withdrew from the race few hours to the primary which saw the emergence of former Deputy Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto said APC as a party lacked democratic tenets and principles.

He noted that APC in Sokoto State had turned to one man show where a man plays god not knowing that a tree cannot make a forest.

He further disclosed that all their structures had collapsed into PDP to ensure for the party’s victory in wide margin come 2023.

Others who defected along with Salame are member representing Tangaza/ Gudu federal constituency, Yusuf Isa Kurdula , and former Minister of Transportation Alhaji Yusuf Suleiman, who is also APC former governorship aspirant.

Others are former Minister of Culture and Tourism, Sen Bello Jibrin Gada, former governorship aspirant Abubakar A Gumbi , former chairman Sokoto North local government Abdullahi Hassan.

Receiving them on behalf of the national chairman Iyorchia Ayu, the Deputy National Chairman of PDP, North, Ambassador Umar Damagun, said the they took a right step in a right direction.

He enjoined them to close rank with other members of the party in the state to ensure the party’s victory in 2023 general election.

On his part, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal said he was happy to receive the them into PDP fold .

Tambuwal stressed that they had seen the light and decided to follow it, saying APC is on life support waiting to die.

” Let me ask you who is the vice presidential candidate of APC , the answer is what they have they called it placeholder”, he stated.

He maintained that APC was confused, saying before they will conclude the issue of vice presidential candidate, 2023 election matters might have been concluded by Nigerians.

He explained that those who defected to the party would be accorded equal rights with old members.

Tambuwal who implored those whom had not gotten their pernanent voter’s card to do so , so that they can use it to kick out APC from power in 2023.

Also Speaking, Vice Presidential Candidate of PDP and Governor of Delta State, Sen Ifeanyi Okowa commended the them for taking appreciable decision.

He disclosed that APC evil cup was full and it’s time for them to be voted out by Nigerians.

He stated that Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) believed in one united Nigeria contrary to APC .

” The presidential candidate of APC once said he didn’t believe in one Nigeria but he wants to rule one Nigeria”, he said.

He further disclosed that in Delta State, he believes whether you are Hausa , Yoruba , Ibo or any tribe , you are free to stay and carry out your legitimate business without discrimination.

He noted that APC clueless leadership had destroyed Nigeria.

” Let me ask you if this government has the future of this country at heart they might have negotiated with ASUU before now”, he added .

He told the teeming supporters that the presidential candidate of PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar was competent and experienced saying when given mandate, he would turn around the fortune of the country.

He urged Nigeria youth to be patient that if PDP forms government in 2023 it will create jobs for them.