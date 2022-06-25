World Athletics Championships: Team Nigeria Grab men’s 4x100m Ticket  

Team Nigeria’s men’s 4x100m relay team are through to the World Athletics Championships in Oregon last month after running an impressive 38.34secs personal season’s best at the Nigerian Athletics Championships holding in Benin City, Edo State.

The quartet of Favour Ashe, Godson Brume, Alaba Akintola and reigning World U20 champion, Udodi Onwuzurike have now moved one step up from 17th to 16th, the final qualifying position for the relays.

Nigeria has now moved above South Africa who were occupying that position before the race in Benin with the 38.51 seconds her U20 team ran at the World U20 Athletics Championships in Nairobi, Kenya in August last year.

Nigerians will now be hoping the team is not overtaking before the close of the qualification window on Sunday June 26,2022.

Team Nigeria will also be hoping they return to the podium at the World Athletics Championships 25 years after the quartet of Osmond Ezinwa, Olapade Adeniken, Francis Obikwelu and Davidson Ezinwa ran 37.94s in the semifinals before storming to a silver medal finish (38.04) behind the Donovan Bailey’s inspire Canada who ran a world leading 37.86 to win the gold medal.