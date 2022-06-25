  • Monday, 27th June, 2022

World Athletics Championships: Team Nigeria Grab men’s 4x100m Ticket  

Latest | 3 days ago

Team Nigeria’s men’s 4x100m relay team are through to the World Athletics Championships in Oregon last month after running an impressive 38.34secs personal season’s best at the Nigerian Athletics Championships holding in Benin City, Edo State.      

The quartet of Favour Ashe, Godson Brume, Alaba Akintola and reigning World U20 champion, Udodi Onwuzurike have now moved one step up from 17th to 16th, the final qualifying position for the relays.          

Nigeria has now moved above South Africa who were occupying that position before the race in Benin with the 38.51 seconds her U20 team ran at the World U20 Athletics Championships in Nairobi, Kenya in August last year.                 

 Nigerians will now be hoping the team is not overtaking before the close of the qualification window on Sunday June 26,2022.                                 

Team Nigeria will also be hoping they return to the podium at the World Athletics Championships 25 years after the quartet of Osmond Ezinwa, Olapade Adeniken, Francis Obikwelu and Davidson Ezinwa ran 37.94s in the semifinals before storming to a silver medal finish (38.04) behind the Donovan Bailey’s inspire Canada who ran a world leading 37.86 to win the gold medal.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.