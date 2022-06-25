Oyegun, Oshiomhole, Amaechi Back Tinubu’s Presidency 

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja





Some leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from South-south region have thrown their weight behind the presidential aspiration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The South-south leaders made their resolutions known after a closed door meeting held on Thursday night in Abuja.

Some of the South-south leaders at the meeting were: former National Chairmen of the party, Chief John Oyegun and Adams Oshiomhole, Chief Don Etiebet, National Publicity Secretary of the party, Felix Morka, Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, National Women Leader, Beta Edu, APC National Vice Chairman, South-south, Victor Giadom, former Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, Sam Jaja, and former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, among others.

In the resolutions made available to journalists yesterday, the South-south leaders commended President Muhamadu Buhari for providing great leadership and a level playing field for the successful conduct of the national convention of the APC which produced the national and other officers of the party on the 26th of March, 2022 and the special national convention that produced the presidential candidate.

The South-south leader also commended Northern Governors of the APC for their commitment to the unity of the country which they demonstrated in ceding the presidential ticket of APC to the Southern part of the country.

“That we congratulate His Excellency Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for emerging as the presidential candidate of our party and thank him for the steps he has so far taken to unite those that contested that election with him and to assure him that the South-south zone will support that ticket and ensure his victory come 2023.

“The South-south zone in that direction has resolved to work with him and the party to ensure victory in the 2023 general election,” they said.

The leaders called on party members in the South-south zone to embrace the presidential ticket of the party to ensure victory in 2023.