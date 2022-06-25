MG HS Attracts Curiosity, Positive Attention in Nigeria

Bennett Oghifo

From all indications, MG HS has been attracting curiosity and positive attention across Nigeria.

According to Anurag Shah, General Manager, Stallion MG Automobiles Ltd., official representatives of the British brand Morris Garages brand in Nigeria, MG HS’ increasing acceptance is not unconnected with its incredible quality features, which many of its rivals do not have.

Shah stated, “Auto enthusiasts are discovering that MG HS is not only value for money, when compared with its competitors in terms of safety, styling, interior design and equipment, the car comes with more, either in number or sophistication and quality.”

Evidently, MG HS recorded a 5-star rating, the highest from the European New Car Assessment Programme (EuroNCAP).

Featuring a rugged build from high tensile steel, the HS is equipped with 6 airbags, Hill Start Assist Control, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Changing Warning, and more.

“While the engineers behind the MG HS did not attempt to reinvent the wheel,” Stallion MG Automobiles’ GM explained, “they successfully stocked to the four-letter word- MORE- while adding modern and futuristic features that empowers HS to effectively undercut its rivals.

Also, MG HS comes with the Lane-Assist System and Blind Spot Warning, which issues a warning, if there is another vehicle during the lane change or in the blind spot.

MG HS boasts the largest virtual instrument panel in its class, with the 12.3-inch virtual cockpit, providing access to all the key driving information. At the heart of its console, a 10.1-inch color touch-screen connects to your smartphone via Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, giving access to all the infotainment you require. With GPS, Navigation, a premium sound system, and the MG Trophy Dream Air Quality Management System also available, you’re guaranteed a comfortable drive every time.

“Our HS parades all the driving comfort features that appeal to Nigerian auto lovers,” Shah stated, adding, “One of them is Paddle Shifters, which allows you to shift gear while holding the steering wheel without having to move your hand to the gear lever. This feature does not only add to your driving comfort, it makes the gear change safer and quicker.”

A compact crossover SUV made by SAIC Motor under the British MG marquee, MG HS SUV is not only large, charming and head-turning; its designer embraced the concept of X-Motion, which explains why the SUV exudes a real drive to do more.

MG HS flaunts a flowing roofline, smart lighting, electric heated and folding door mirrors, LED daytime running lights and chrome accents for added appeal.

You can also choose from a number of premium finishes including Pearl White, Surfing Blue, Phantom Red and more.

Modern, smart and comfortable, MG HS’ cabin is covered in 85% leather, with black, red and beige finishes among those available. For driver and passengers, the SUV offers racing style sports bucket seats, which include a six-way powered driver seat and four-way powered passenger seat, with exceptional lumbar support, enabling you to get comfortable with a minimum of fuss. It also comes with a stunning panoramic sunroof as well as Dual Zone Climate Control AC and rear AC vent, which provides the perfect driving environment.

Powered by a 2.0-litre High Efficiency Turbo Engine, which delivers a torque of 360Nm with a maximum speed of 210km/h, MG HS comes with a push-button start, plus Super Sport and Eco driving modes.

Given its solid strength, loads of safety and equipment features and head-turning styling, the MG HS currently on sale in Nigeria is capable of giving its rivals a run for their money.

“If you’re looking for a mid-size SUV that offers great levels of safety and incredible value for money, MG HS is your sure answer,” Shah added.