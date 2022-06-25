  • Monday, 27th June, 2022

Flamingos to Play Germany, Chile, New Zealand in FIFA U17 Group Stage

Latest | 3 days ago

Nigeria’s U17 girls, Flamingos have been placed in Group B of this year’s FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup finals in India, alongside women’s football powerhouse Germany, Chile and New Zealand.

At the draw ceremony done inside the Home of FIFA in Zurich, Switzerland today, hosts India are in Group A with powerhouses United States of America and Brazil, as well as African representatives Morocco. Cup holders Spain, Colombia, Mexico and China make up Group C while Group D has Japan, Tanzania, Canada and France.

India and the United States of America will kick off the tournament officially inside the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar at 8pm India time on Tuesday, October 11.

The Flamingos, who missed the last tournament in Uruguay in 2018, will have a great re-integration party as they confront Germany at 8pm India time on Tuesday, October 11, at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadiun in Goa.

Nigeria’s other matches are against New Zealand on October 14, also at the Nehru Stadium in Goa, and against Chile at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on October 17. (4.30pm).

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.