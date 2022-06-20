Lagos Island Hoodlums Attack Press Crew on Tinubu’s Convoy



Segun James

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, yesterday, narrowly escaped death, when his convoy was attacked by hoodlums on Lagos Island.



The hoodlums attacked the convoy shortly after Tinubu had conferred with the Oba of Lagos and was on his way back to his house on Bourdillon, Ikoyi, when the hoodlums struck.



The bus conveying the press crew covering Lagos State Governor’s Office, was heavily attacked by hoodlums between Ebute-Ero-Adeniji-Iga-Iduganran axis on Lagos Island, leaving several journalists wounded from broken glass.



The bus conveying the press crew, which was on the convoy of APC presidential candidate, was attacked by the thugs, who threw stones repeatedly as it joined other vehicles conveying dignitaries, including Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State; Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje; and others, who had just left the palace of the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwanu Akiolu.



Tinubu, who arrived the Lagos Airport at around 3:40 pm to the waiting hands of an enthusiastic crowd of party loyalists and supporters, had immediately headed for the palace of Oba Akiolu on a courtesy call.

The press crew bus was heavily attacked by the hoodlums, as it drove with high speed to escape while journalists had to lie low to escape being injured.



Correspondent of the Western Post newspaper Ms. Adeola Ogunrinde, sustained injuries to the eye and was later rushed to the hospital while Mr. Omatseye Atsenuwa of Smooth 98.1FM sustained injuries to his head, while Ms. Adedoja Salam of TVC went into shock due to heavy bombardment of stones and bricks thrown at the press bus.

Almost all the windscreens of the bus were shattered and broken.



Meanwhile, Tinubu, who arrived Lagos to mammoth supporters, barely 10 days after winning the party’s ticket, who wore white Agbada with a red cap, and was accompanied by a former national chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, ex-Borno State Governor, Kasim Shettima, and the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodima, amongst others.



On ground to welcome him was Sanwo-Olu, his Deputy, Obafemi Hamzat; Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru; senatorial candidate for Lagos-West senatorial district, Dr. Idiat Adebule; Chairman, Senate Committee on Finance, Solomon Olamilekan, as well as members of the Governor Advisory Council (GAC), among others.



Tinubu’s daughter and Iyaloja-General for the state, Folashade Tinubu-Ojo, also came with dozens of market men and women to the airport.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

