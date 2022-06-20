Kebbi PDP Suspends Ex-Chairman over Alleged Forgery, Association with APC





Ismail Adebayo in Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) has suspended its former state chairman and board of trustee member, Malam Haruna Saidu Dandi’o over alleged forgery, falsification of signatures and association with the ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Malam Saidu Dandi’o was suspended during the extra-ordinary meeting of the executives of Nasarawa Ward 1 held at the weekend in Birnin Kebbi where 13 executive members of the PDP signed for his suspension from the party’s activities.

A press release signed by the Chairman and 12 other executive committee of the ward said: “Malam Saidu Dandi’o was suspended for his inappropriate conduct and anti-party activities before and after the conduct of the fresh Kebbi Central Senatorial Primaries Election of 19 June,2022 as ordered by the National Working Committee of the PDP”.

The ward executives cited the letter he wrote to the resident electoral commissioner without exhausting the conflict resolution mechanism provided by the party constitution, his interview with the press condemning decision of the NWC committee of the party and his romance with the APC in the state as parts of his offences.

For this, they urged the NWC of the PDP to take appropriate disciplinary action against the former party chairman.

“Malam Saidu remained suspended from the party pending the decision of the state executive council of the PDP on our request,” the statement added.

Also, the state secretary of the party, Abubakar Bawa Kalgo while addressing journalists in Birnin Kebbi yesterday said there were many irregularities and falsification in the form submitted by the former party chairman for his intention to contest Kebbi Central Senatorial Primary under the platform of the PDP.

He said: “We discovered his signature and names were falsified. We also discovered that the names and signatures of those he claimed endorsed him were not from Kebbi central. Some of them are from Zuru and Yauri emirates outside his senatorial district.

“We have informed the national secretariat of the PDP about this development. If Saidu fails to adhere to the party’s decision and retraced his steps, he will lose the party’s board of trustee membership position.

“He must respect the agreement reach by the PDP and Senator Adamu Aliero’s group on Kebbi Central Senatorial primary ticket.

“His behaviour and romance with the ruling APC in the state is regretted. As the former chairman of PDP in Kebbi State he is expected to work for the success of the party but he is now working against it,” they said..

However, reacting, the former party chairman denied all the allegations. He insisted he has not breached any of the party’s constitution.

“I remain the PDP candidate for Kebbi Central senatorial distinct,” he said declared.

