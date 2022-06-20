Edo PDP: Obaseki Appoints Igbinedion to Chair Peace Committee

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has called on all members of the Edo State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to unite so as to resolve all internal wranglings within the party to ensure success in the 2023 general elections.

The governor disclosed this while meeting with over 135 PDP members drawn from the National Executive Committee, State Executive Committee, and Zonal Committee of the party, at the party Secretariat in Benin City.

Obaseki said the meeting became necessary following the defeat of the PDP in the just concluded Ekiti State Governorship election held over the weekend, in which the All Progressives Congress (APC) won the election.

He said in order not to repeat the Ekiti episode in the presidential election come 2023, the party in the state needs to be united, settle differences among members and bring everyone together to ensure PDP wins the general election.

“I am proposing this afternoon, that we all commit ourselves to resolving all the issues in all the chapters across the State. I have consulted and for the time being decided that Chief Lucky Igbinedion, a former governor of the state to chair the peace committee of the party in the state.

“He will select three notable leaders of the party in the three Senatorial Districts of the State to work with him in the next 30 to 60 days to try to resolve all the issues in the party.”

The governor noted that the PDP is setting the pace as it has picked the Vice Presidential running mate to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar while the ruling party finds it difficult to decide on its vice presidential candidate.

Obaseki said the meeting was called to make peace in the party, adding: “ We have gathered here today to seek peace in the PDP as this is the only way to win the presidential election come 2023. The internal wrangling is the only thing that can stop us as it has stopped PDP in Ekiti State.

“If we sue for peace in the party, we will certainly find one. We should try to resolve the internal wrangling within the party as no court case can bring peace unless we sit together to resolve our quarrel,” he said.

He continued: “Our aim is to be in power and to be the ruling party. Our collective interest should be our major focus, not our selfish interest which is at the root of the crisis of the party.”

Obaseki urged leaders of the party to make ward meetings important and compulsory from this month. He called on the party leaders to activate the youths wing to bring youths into the party in preparation for the 2023 general election.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

