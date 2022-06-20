Breweries Opens Kickstart Application Portal for Young Entrepreneurs

International Breweries Plc has announced the commencement of application for the 2022 edition of its award-winning entrepreneurship initiative, known as Kickstart.

In a statement, International Breweries revealed that Kickstart’s online portal opened on Friday, June 17, 2022, to receive applications from passionate Nigeria-based entrepreneurs between the ages of 18 and 35 years.

Speaking on the 2022 Kickstart launch, Legal and Corporate Affairs Director, International Breweries Plc., Temitope Oguntokun, said, “The idea behind the Kickstart initiative is to empower our young people economically, thereby contributing our quota to bridge the unemployment gap in the country. This year, International Breweries Foundation is partnering with the Small and Medium Enterprises Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) and the Enterprise Development Centre (EDC) of the Pan Atlantic University to train 400 youths in different businesses, skills, and leadership development modules.’’

The Chairman of the Advisory Board, International Breweries Foundation, Peter Bamkolesaid, “The Kickstart initiative is part of the commitment of International Breweries Plc to fulfilling its vision of contributing to a future with more cheers for our youths. Launched as an entrepreneurship development platform, the initiative has over the years taken a more pan-Nigerian status due to its wide reach and acceptance. It focuses on enterprise growth for young entrepreneurs.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

