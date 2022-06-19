Live Updates: Ekiti Governorship Election 2022

EKITI GOVERNORSHIP ELECTION RESULTS 2022 (As announced by INEC)

Total

APC 187,057

PDP 67,457

SDP 82,211

2: 12 AM

Gbonyi

APC 11,247

PDP 3,947

SDP 4,059



Ekiti East

APC 12,097

PDP 5,230

SDP 4,982

1 : 32 AM

Ikole

APC 16,417

PDP 6,266

SDP 5,736

1 : 02 AM

Ado-Ekiti

APC 23,831

PDP 7,575

SDP 15,214

Ise/Orun

APC 8,074

PDP 2,588

SDP 5,909

Ido-Osi

APC 10,321

PDP 2,871

SDP 9,489

12 : 34 AM

Oye

APC 13,396

PDP 4,122

SDP 5,391

Efon

APC 4,012

PDP 6303

SDP 339

Ikere

APC 12,086

PDP 3,789

SDP 1,943

Moba

APC 1,109

PDP 3,530

SDP 4,904

12 : 04 AM

Ijero

APC 13,754

PDP 9,897

SDP 5,006

Emure

APC 7,728

PDP 2,610

SDP 3,445

Ekiti South West

APC 9,679

PDP 4,474

SDP 4,577

Ekiti Decides: Oni Wins Polling Unit

5 : 39 PM

Victor Ogunje in Ado-Ekiti

The flag bearer of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in today’s governorship election in Ekiti State, Segun Oni secured 90 per cent of valid votes cast at his Polling Unit 6, Ward 4, located at Town Hall, Ogbon Iro, Ifaki-Ekiti, Ido-Osi Local Government



Oni scored 218 out of 242 valid votes cast at the unit while the All Progressives Congress (APC) counterpart, Biodun Oyebanji got 15 votes. All People’s Party (APP) secured three votes, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) two, and Rabiu Kwankwaso’s NNPP got two votes.



Meanwhile, a Member of the National Assembly, Senator Abiodun Olujimi has expressed satisfaction at the large turn out of voters, describing the process as peaceful and heartwarming.



Speaking with newsmen shortly after casting her vote at Ward 7, Unit 7, Iworo quarters, Omuo-Ekiti, Olujimi said, “the turn out was huge and for the first time, nobody is struggling to snatch the ballot box, maybe because of voters education or our experience in the last house of assembly re-run election where we lost three lives or maybe the politicians now know that they have to mobilize to win

Also, Hon Femi Bamisile, Member House of Representatives told newsmen that election in Omuo Ekiti has been peaceful .



According to him, “it’s been peaceful, people have conducted themselves in orderly manner , INEC has given us a good template to work with, the BVAS machine, though slow but has been functioning

“For me , I would say the exercise is commendable, as for security, they have been patrolling and allowing people to exercise their franchise, nobody is intimidated, everybody is voting freely, I voted at Ward 5, Unit 5, Kota Ekiti. “My Expectation is that by the grace of God and from what I have seen and heard my party will carry the day”

.

5 : 25 PM

Ekiti Decides: Fayemi, Kolawole, Ekiti Speaker Win Units



Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, Saturday won his polling unit after scoring a total of 154 votes to win his Ogilolo ward 02, unit 09, Isan Ekiti, in Oye Local Government area of Ekiti State.

While Oni of the SDP polled 3 votes and Kolawole of the PDP scored 4 votes.



The candidate of the PDP, Bisi Kolawole, garnered 98 votes, to defeat APC and SDP candidates, who polled 3 and 2 votes respectively.



The Speaker, Ekiti State House of Assembly, Funminiyi Afuye, also delivered his unit 9, Are/Araromi/ Ayetoro Ward for APC, with the party polling 263 votes, to defeat the PDP, ADC and SDP candidates, who garnered 50, 52 and 19 votes respectively

2 : 22 PM

Ekiti Decides: ADC Candidate Decries Electoral Process

Governorship candidate of the African Democratic Party (ADC), Dr Wole Oluyede, has condemned the conduct of the ongoing governorship election in Ikere-Ekiti area of Ekiti, describing it as a shamble.

Oluyede told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in his country home, Ikere-Ekiti, on Saturday that the election was “opaque and vulnerable to manipulation and characterised by many problems”.

He identified logistic shortfalls, alleged disruption of electoral process by some party agents at the polling units and intimidation by security agents as part of the problems.

The ADC candidate said that many of his people supporters were arrested while trying to exercise their civic responsibilities in various polling units in Ikere-Ekiti.

Oluyede said he had reported the incident to the Brigade Commander, adding that nothing has been done so far to arrest the situation.

“This is an indication that those arrested will be disenfranchised.

“Lots of my people have been arrested for just no reason and I am totally disappointed in the security agents as they have all compromised,” he said.

Describing the situation as so unfortunate, the candidate said he had withdrawn his people from the polling units to avoid further arrest.(NAN)

2:29 pm

Ekiti Decides: Adebayo Lauds Voters’ Turnout, INEC’s Innovations

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Chief Adeniyi Adebayo, has commended the large turn out of voters as well as the innovations deployed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the Saturday governorship election.

Adebayo, also a former Governor in Ekiti, made the commendation while addressing newsmen shortly after casting his vote at the Balogun Polling Unit in his home town, Iyin Ekiti, Ifelodun Local Government area.

The minister said that he would not have lost the 2003 election, if the election had been credible like the ongoing governorship election in the state.

“So far, the whole exercise has been peaceful and credible.

“The Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) machine has been good in many instances, but there have been few problems here or there.

“Sometimes, it is not capturing the voter ID card, but people have been advised to still wait to be attended to or INEC find a solution so that they will have the opportunity to cast their votes.

“In terms of security, it has been good. There is a large turn out of security agencies. The police are here in large numbers.

“In all, the electorate themselves have been very disciplined. So far, there have not been any incident of violence or fighting,” Adebayo said.

He advised the voters to continue to conduct themselves peacefully during and after the election.

“Get accredited, cast your votes and go home or stay around, listen to the results and go home and celebrate,” Adebayo said. (NAN)

1:52 pm

Ekiti Decides: Bamidele Hails Use of BVAS, Seeks e-Tranfers of Votes

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The Senator representing Ekiti Central Senatorial District, Opeyemi Bamidele, Saturday urged the Independent National Electoral Commission to improve on the Bimodal Voter Authentication System in the next election.



Bamidele said there was a need for the technological innovation to encompass all facets of electoral process, incuding accreditation, voting and electronic transfer of votes.

The Senator said this in Iyin Ekiti, Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government area, after voting at Ward B unit 003 in the town.



The All Progressives Congress chieftain, said electronic transfer of votes would not only improve the poll credibility, but would stamp out the fear of people tampering with results at collation centres.

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, hailed the security arrangements and massive turnout of voters across the state.



He said the upsurge in number of voters substantiated that Nigeria is having a remarkable improvement in the conduct of elections.

“With BVAS, there is no fear of anybody tamepering with the accreditation process and that is the beauty of democracy.



“So, the the next stage for INEC is having electronic transfer of votes. With this, nobody will have any fear of interception at the collation centres and that will add to the integrity of our election”, he said.

Speaking further on the pervasive serenity in Ekiti and massive turnout of voters, Bamidele added: “From the reports I heard from the start of the voting. It has been a peaceful process. We owe it a duty to collectively protect the integrity of this process.



“All of us are bothered with the kind of tension in town before this election, but I am personally happy for the way it has turned out peacefully”.

11:47 am

I’m Confident of Winning, Oyebanji Boasts After Voting



Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The All Progressives Congress Governorship candidate in today’s election in Ekiti State, Hon Biodun Oyebanji, has expressed confidence that he will win the keenly contested election.



Oyebanji spoke in Ikogosi Ekiti, Ekiti West Local Government Area of Ekiti State after voting at Okelele ward 06 unit 003 in the town.



He was accompanied with his wife, Dr. Olayemi Oyebanji to the unit.

He praised INEC for improving on the electoral process through Bimodal Voter Authentication System technology innovation, saying this has made the process faster and credible.



He hailed the voters for enthusiastically trooping out en masse to cast their vote, saying there wasn’t any case of apathy with the reports he had been getting across the 177 wards



“This is an improvement and my expectation is that I will win . I am happy that there was no case of apathy. The security build up has also been impressive, so the process has been good and fine.



“I am coming with a change agenda and my manifesto is clear about the changes I am bringing”, he said.

10:44 am

PDP candidate, Bisi Kolawole at Ward 8 unit 1, Efon Alaaye, casting his vote

10:14 am

Voters on Queue

10:13am

Tight Security, Early Arrival of INEC Officials, Massive Turnout of Voters as Guber Election Holds in Ekiti



*EFCC deploys operatives to prevent vote buying



Chuks Okocha in Ado Ekiti



With over 75 percent of voting materials and INEC officials arriving at the polling stations across the local governments of Ekiti state, voting for the next governor of the state have commenced in most of the areas visited by THISDAY .

As a preemptive measure against vote buying, officials of the EFCC were seen at the Police Command in their red reflective jackets.



Reports by Yiaga Africa said that out of the 250 polling units at 8.38 am, that 246 were already open for business, while the remaining four within the Ado Ekiti metropolis were awaiting arrival of INEC officials.

Later at 9.30nam, Yiaga Africa posted from its situation room that at the 250 polling stations earlier visited accreditations and voting had commenced .



Security was tight with vehicular movement partially restricted. There were operatives of security agencies like Policemen, Civil Defence officials seen in most of the polling centres visited.

Samples of voting situations in places visited:

*Voters not coordinated at this polling unit 017 ward 10 Bashiri, Security agents have ordered stoppage of exercise, pending when normalcy will be restored.



*At Ward 13, unit 01, Itanla beside delight hotel, Ilawe road, Ado Ekiti there is confusion as to whether their polling unit has been moved. Prospective voters who claimed that they had been voting there could not see INEC officials or voting materials.



* At the same polling 17 in ward 10 of the Ado local government, gunshots were fired to disperse the agitated crowd due to rowdy situation.



Meanwhile, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has deployed its operatives in Ekiti state to monitor today’s governorship election with a view to addressing the possibility of vote buying.

Some of the operatives and armed police personnel attached to the commission were sighted in a convoy of vehicles within Ado Ekiti, the state capital.

9:40am

Voting Begins as Voters Lament Slow Accreditation



Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

Voting has commenced in some polling units in today’s governorship poll in Ekiti State, as voters have queued up in some units to exercise their voting rights.

In some units in Ado Ekiti, Ilawe, Igede and Iyin Ekiti, voters were being accredited with the aide of Bimodal Voter Authentication System(BVAS) and given the ballots to vote.



There was impressive turnout of voters in virtually all the polling units.

Also, despite the peaceful conduct of voters, there were complaints in some of the units that the BVAS was slow and keeping voters on the queue for too long.

However, the presiding officers in areas where BVAS seemed to be slow have complained to the Independent National Electoral Commission for proper and swift action.



Military personnel were also stationed at entering points between Ado and Iyin Ekiti and at border towns .

Operatives of the Department of State Services were also seen moving around to ensure orderliness and peaceful conduct of the poll in all the towns.

Some of the agents were also seen complaining about reported cases of vote buying and such complaints were being handled by security operatives.

8:09am

Voters Trek Long Distance to Polling Units

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

As the Independent National Electoral Commission prepares to conduct the Governorship poll in Ekiti State today, it was observed that voters were resolute to cast their votes by trekking several kilometres to exercise their franchise.



The candidates of the All Progressives Congress, Biodun Oyebanji, People’s Democratic Party, Bisi Kolawole and Social Democratic Party , Segun Oni, are the leading candidates in the impending electoral battle.

The election is billed to begin at 8am going by INEC time table .



But as early as 6am, those living along Federal Polytechnic road and Afe Babalola University areas, with a distance of about eight kilometres to the voting centres, were seen trooping out and trekking long distance to exercise their franchise in today’s election.



Some of them were compelled to go on foot owing to the 18-hour restriction placed on the state by the Inspector General of Police, Mr Usman Alkali Baba.



One of them, who identified himself as Ojo Adeniyi said he was trekking to his polling unit at Ori -Ekiti, which was about six kilometres to his residential area.



When THISDAY visited some polling units at Odo Ado, Oke- Ori Omi, Okeyinmi, Irona and Oke- Ila areas in Ado- Ekiti, voters trooped out in large numbers to the extent that the polling units were becoming overcrowded.

Unarmed Policemen were also deployed in all the polling units as early as 6am, while armed policemen were also noticed in some strategic areas to prevent violence.

6:50am

Ekiti Decides: Oyebanji, Oni, Kolawole in Three-Horse Race

*INEC promises free, fair poll, orders staff to resist unethical behaviour

*Police impose 18-hour curfew, deploy 17,000; NSCDC 9,747

Charles Ajunwa in Lagos, Chuks Okocha and Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

Thousands of voters will today file out in Ekiti State to elect a new governor that will succeed Kayode Fayemi who is at the tail end of his second four-year tenure.



No fewer than 16 political parties are fielding candidates for the election, but it is expected to be a fierce battle involving Biodun Oyebanji of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC); Segun Oni of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and Bisi Kolawole of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).



For most of yesterday, tension remained very high across the state, with voters bitterly divided among the three leading candidates. Fear of violence was palpable.



For seamless conduct of today’s election in Ekiti State, the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, yesterday ordered the restriction of vehicular movements along entry and exit points to the state from 12:00am on 18th June, 2022 to 6:00pm of the same day.



The police added: “To this end, operatives of the Nigeria Police Force and the military, as well as other security agencies have been deployed across the state borders to enforce the restriction order to the letter and ensure criminal minded individuals do not infiltrate the State.”



The Deputy Inspector General of Police, Johnson Kokumo had earlier disclosed that Ekiti State would be properly secured to avoid any breakdown of law and order during the poll.



He also revealed that a total of 17,000 personnel had been deployed for the poll.

The DIG added that soldiers would be at the borders of the communities to prevent any form of intrusion.



According to him, all security operatives with VIPs should be withdrawn and returned to base for the purpose of the election. The DIG called on the people to be law abiding and to respect all the processes of the elections to be able to have a peaceful governorship election in the state.



INEC Says it is Ready

INEC spent most of yesterday moving sensitive voting materials to the wards, while assuring all that the election would be free and fair.

The electoral umpire had earlier revealed that 988,923 voters captured in the Commission’s register would decide who becomes the new Ekiti State Governor.

INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu appealed to staff of the commission to be neutral and abide by the code of conduct signed by them.



He said: “I appeal to you to uphold our Code of Conduct, display your usual sense of responsibility and professionalism; remain above board and firmly resist any unethical behaviour.”



He further charged them to ensure that no political party or candidate was accorded any advantage over the other.

“We must also always stick strictly to the oath of neutrality to which we have all subscribed and continually live up to the trust that Nigerians repose in us,” Yakubu said.



The National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, said 734,746 persons had collected their Permanent Voters Card for the election.



Okoye assured electorates of the commission’s readiness to conduct a free, fair and credible election.

He said: “It is now a matter of common knowledge that we have 16 LGAs in Ekiti State and the election will be staged in 177 registration areas.”



Meanwhile, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, yesterday said it would deploy 9,747 personnel drawn from FCT, Lagos, Ondo, Ogun, Osun, Oyo, Kogi, Kwara and Edo commands to provide security for the election.

Addressing personnel at the Ekiti State Command headquarters of the NSCDC in Ado Ekiti, before they moved to their respective places of deployment, Acting Deputy Commandant General Operations, Lawal Haruna, disclosed that some flash points had already been identified and would be properly monitored.



Oni Alleges Intimidation

The SDP candidate yesterday alleged that some desperate politicians were already violating the peace accord signed this week before the Abdudalami Abubakar-led National Peace Commission.

Oni said rather than adhering to the tenets of democracy in the conduct of the June 18 Ekiti election, those he described as “oppressors”, had allegedly been dehumanising and demobilising his supporters through unlawful arrests.



Oni, who addressed pressmen in Ado Ekiti, alerted INEC, international community, security agencies, observers and other stakeholders, saying “for this election to be acceptable, the REC must stamp and sign all forms EC8A, EC8B, EC8C and EC8D and not by any other agent or staff. Once the REC stamps and signs, nobody will be able to smuggle any form of fake results.”



On the imperative of peace for the election to be successful, Oni said: “I will keep to the peace accord. But when you are kidnapping people, it renders every peace document invalid. Let us tell them not to set this state on fire.

“Those who had been going round to kidnap my supporters should be called to order now. They are testing the patience and tolerance of the people. They shouldn’t set this state on fire. If anybody commits an offence and they think they are the authorities to go round and arrest people at night, then the peace accord becomes shattered immediately.”



How the Battle will Be Fought

The APC looks good to win Ekiti South Senatorial District, comprising six local governments – Gbonyin, Ekiti East, Ikere, Ekiti Southwest, Emure and Ise/Orun. Oyebanji’s running mate, Mrs Mojisola Afuye hails from Ikere. With the votes from Ikere and party chieftains in the area, APC may likely win the zone.



In Ekiti South, the APC boasts of bigwigs like the Speaker, Ekiti State House of Assembly, Hon Funminiyi Afuye; two members of House of Representatives – Hon Femi Bamisile and Yemi Adaramodu; the APC State Chairman, Paul Omotoso; former Minister, Dayo Adeyeye and Chief Afolabi Ojuawo. These big wigs that can make things happen for the APC.



Oyebanji and Kolawole are from Ekiti Central Senatorial District, comprising five local government areas – Ado, Irepodun/Ifelodun, Efon, Ijero and Ekiti West. This is going to be a battleground. Oyebanji is from Ekiti West while Kolawole is from Efon.



In the last election, APC won four local governments in the senatorial zone and may still retain at least three this time, with the exception of Efon and Ado Ekiti.



The PDP may spring surprise in Efon because Kolawole hails from the town.

The influence of Segun Oni’s Deputy, Ladi Owolabi in Ado Ekiti is also enormous. The large concentration of pensioners and civil servants, who seem to be backing Oni may also help the SDP tremendously in Ekiti Central.

In Ekiti Central, the APC also parades political heavyweights like the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo; Deputy governor, Bisi Egbeyemi and Senator Opeyemi Bamidele; These people are capable of doing the magic for APC. Victory for APC Ekiti Central may be by a narrow margin.



Ekiti North Senatorial District has always been a natural habitat and stronghold of Oni since 2007. The district has five councils – Ido/Osi, Moba, Ilejemeje, Ikole and Oye local governments. Oni is from Ido/Osi.

APC won the five councils in Ekiti North in the last election, but Oni was still in the ruling party then. As strong as Oni is in Ekiti North, he will meet a match in Fayemi, who is from the area.



The Director General, Biodun Oyebanji campaign council, Cyril Fasuyi, is also from Ekiti North. But Segun Oni still has visible and electrifying presence in Ido/Osi, Moba and Ilejemeje

APC also has influential politicians in Ekiti North. Whichever way it goes, Oni may likely carry the day in Ekiti North.

