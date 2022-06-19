Iwuanyanwu Warns against Disenfranchisement of Ndigbo

Amby Uneze in Owerri

An elder Statesman, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu has cautioned those frustrating South-east indigenes from seamless registration for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) permanent voter card (PVC) to desist forthwith in the overall interest of the country.

Iwuanyanwu also advised the federal government to ensure that no one in any section of the country is disenfranchised in the ongoing voters registration exercise.

He gave the warning in reaction a viral video showing that some sections of the country were being denied access from validating or revalidating their PVCs in some parts of the country especially in Lagos State.

He said that such provocative action “portends great danger to the peace and unity of the country.”

He said since the government made it compulsory for people to possess the PVC, all the state governments should allow residents in their states to register or revalidate their cards.

He warned that such ugly action should be investigated and nipped in the bud before it causes greater damage to the peace in the land.

He called for full scale investigation to fish out the perpetrators of this ugly divisive incident and bring them to book as such is undemocratic and discriminatory.

Iwuanyanwu said that the main concern of every well meaning Nigerian this time should be on what would unite the country and not to polarise the system.

He called for total restructuring of the country before next year’s general elections to find solutions to those issues causing multifarious agitations across the country.

