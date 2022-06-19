Bandits Invade Bauchi, Kill Four, Injure Three

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Gunmen invaded five communities in Alkaleri Local Government Area (LGA), Bauchi State at the weekend, killing four persons while three suffered varying degrees of injury.

The Chairman of Alkaleri LGA, Yusuf Garba confirmed the incident at the weekend, saying the village abducted the head of Jimari Sabuwa, New Tudun Wadan Jada and Jauro Banu.

The council boss added that the bandits came through the largest border forest with Taraba, Gombe and Plateau states.

Garba said security operatives are at their trail, saying the council held a security council meeting with security chiefs and the Secretary to the State Government over the situation.

The affected communities, according to him, are Tudun Wadan Jada, Old Jamari Sabuwa Garin Jauro Bano.

Local sources and vigilantes told journalists that the bandits went to abduct someone who raised alarm, leading youths to mobilise themselves against the bandits.

Eyewitness told Journalists that the bandits were unable to go with their targets as a result of the large number of people that raised alarm.

The eyewitness said as a result, the bandits opened fire and killed four people and injured three, saying the bandits arrived the community around 11:45 in the night.

The eye witness told Journalists that the suspected bandits came on motorcycles to abduct their targets but when people raised the alarm they started shooting sporadically and fled to the bush after killing four people.

Locals said the injured victims were taken to hospital in neighbouring Gombe State.

They confirmed that police and army officers had visited the communities attacked, where they calmed them down and assured them of protection of their lives and properties.

